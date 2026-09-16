Instagram creator All Gear No Skill has used Dyson's CameraJet toothbrush to shoot street photos

The $499.99 / £419.99 brush uses a 100k-pixel (0.1MP) camera to find the gaps between your teeth

Shots were grabbed by screenshotting the live feed in the MyDyson app

You may have heard the phrase "the best camera is the one you have with you", but what if that's a toothbrush? Instagram creator All Gear No Skill (@allthegearnoskill) has taken Dyson's new CameraJet out of the bathroom and onto the streets, using its tiny built-in camera to capture a series of gloriously odd street photos.

Launched at the start of September, the CameraJet is Dyson's first foray into oral care, and it costs a jaw-clenching $499.99 / £419.99 / AU$799. Tucked just below the brush head is a 100k-pixel macro camera that feeds a machine learning system Dyson calls Gap Optical Targeting. It analyzes at 28fps to spot the gaps between your teeth, then fires a cone-shaped jet of mouth rinse at each one, so you're effectively flossing while you brush.

The same camera doubles as a dental endoscope, streaming a live view of your molars to the MyDyson app (which, as TechRadar writer Emily Peck found in her Dyson CameraJet review, can be a little more revealing than you might like).

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Point, shoot, rinse, repeat

That live view is the key to "taking photos" with the toothbrush. Dyson says the CameraJet doesn't save images on the brush or in the cloud, and there's no capture button in the app, so the process is refreshingly low-tech. You point the brush head at your subject, watch the feed on your phone, and take a screenshot when the composition looks right. It's like a $500 remote viewfinder with bristles.

As you'd expect from a sensor designed to peer at incisors from a few millimeters away, the results won't have anyone trading in their Leica: the macro lens bends everything into a fisheye-style bubble, 100k pixels works out to a mere 0.1MP resolution, and the colors and white balance wander all over the place, lending the shots a strange, almost infrared look. For me, the photos instantly brought to mind the otherworldly, hallucinatory AI-driven image generation from a few years ago: think Will Smith eating spaghetti.

A post shared by all gear no skill (@allthegearnoskill) A photo posted by on

The CameraJet surely won't be the last unlikely gadget to get this treatment, either, because cameras are turning up in all sorts of devices that have nothing to do with photography. Your car may have several for parking and driver assistance, robot vacuums use them to dodge kids' toys and charging cables, and some smart fridges and ovens will let you peek at what's inside via your phone. Not to mention robot lawn mowers and VR headsets.

Plenty of these offer a live feed in a companion app, so there's a house full of accidental point-and-shoots out there waiting for someone with a sense of humor. Personally, I can't wait for the first portrait series shot entirely on a fridge.

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