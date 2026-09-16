Two new PlayStation Pulse headsets are coming with tons of new features, 'studio-inspired' planar magnetic drivers, and native PS Portal compatibility
Say hello to the new Pulse line
- Sony has revealed two new PlayStation headsets
- They're intended to supersede the previous PlayStation Pulse models
- There's no word on pricing yet
Sony has just unveiled the "next line of PS5 audio products" with two new PlayStation Pulse wireless gaming headsets.
Both models are intended to supersede the old PlayStation Pulse Elite, which was released in 2024. The new PlayStation Pulse Edge boasts custom planar magnetic drivers that deliver "studio-inspired" sound and has eight magnets under the hood.
It comes with a detachable boom mic offering AI noise rejection alongside a USB Type-C adapter and premium carrying case.
Major features include built-in volume controls that integrate with the console's operating system, a game audio and chat balance slider, and active noise cancellation.
The upcoming PlayStation Pulse, in contrast, is positioned as a more entry-level model. It cuts the number of driver magnets down to four, which likely means less bass and reduced clarity. There's no boom mic either, so you need to rely on an integrated microphone instead.
It also loses the game audio and chat balance feature, lacks active noise cancellation, and isn't bundled with any kind of case.
Sony has been quite cagey about pricing, with no word on how much either model will cost on the official PlayStation Blog. This makes it hard to determine whether this refreshed line will offer good value, especially given the abundance of excellent headsets currently offered by third-party brands like SteelSeries and Corsair.
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We do know that both models will be available in both white and black, however, and will hit shelves early next year.
They will also connect to the PlayStation Portal out of the box, thanks to their native PlayStation Link compatibility.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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