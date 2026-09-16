Ready to break your heart all over again.

If you're an Outlander fan like me, you've probably been at a bit of a loss since the emotional season 8 finale back in May.

But while the main series might have finished for good, prequel Outlander: Blood of my Blood is only just getting started.

With season 2 set to debut on September 18 on Starz (US) and September 19 on MGM+ (international), we'll be picking the action back up with Claire and Jamie's parents: Brian (Jamie Roy), Ellen (Harriet Slater), Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine).

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The lovers are separated once again as the Scottish Highlands are split in two by the 1715 Jacobite Rising in season 2. While Brian must fight alongside his father, Julia and Henry are split when their plan to travel back to the 1920s goes wrong at the last minute.

In short, we're in for a lot of twists and turns. But if Outlander fans have yet to tune into the prequel, now's the time — especially because of the Easter eggs the cast is teasing.

'Things shape him into the man we see in Outlander'

Outlander: Blood of my Blood | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

"Firstly, I don't think you need to have seen Outlander for this," Irvine begins. "I wasn't familiar with Outlander going into [the prequel]. I like that the scripts just stand alone, but there's a lot of great Easter eggs. Some very familiar characters are showing up."

No spoilers here, but if you've either read the original book series or see the main series, you might have a pretty good idea of what — or who — is to come. My advice? Don't assume any introductions or cameos will only happen towards the beginning of season 2... be ready to stay invested.

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"There's lots of things for if you've got a favorite character from the original series, which I think is so great," Roy adds. "Mine is Murtagh from the original series... it's just so great seeing what Rory Alexander does with the character in this series. We saw little things through last season, but in this season, things really shape him to become the man we see in Outlander. I think if you're a fan of the original show, you'll really appreciate that too."

Grown-up Murtagh, for want of a better term, was played by Duncan Lacroix in Outlander seasons 1-5. He's Jamie's (Sam Heughan) godfather and companion, though things don't exactly end up well for him as his time on the show draws to a close.

It's these kind of links between the main series and prequel that make Outlander: Blood of my Blood feel extra special, and the devil truly is in the detail. Take this as your sign to catch up if you haven't already — you've got less than three days until new episodes arrive.

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