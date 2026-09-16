Will HBO and DC Studios decide to construct a new season of Lanterns?

The People v Gorilla Grodd is the only DCU TV show in active development

HBO's boss recently confirmed as much at the 2026 Emmys

His comments have got me fearing for Lanterns' future

The boss of HBO has revealed that only one DC Universe (DCU) TV show is officially in the works — and now I'm afraid for the future of Lanterns.

Speaking to Deadline, Casey Bloys confirmed that The People v Gorilla Grodd (TPvGG), aka the recently announced Superman TV spin-off, is the only TV series in active development at DC Studios.

Asked for a status update on DC's myriad television productions, Bloys replied: "People read about development, and they assume that those are greenlit shows and they're [already in] development. And everybody knows that development is just that — you're trying things, you take big swings, [and] not everything comes through.

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"I would say our track record in DC, from Watchmen to Peacemaker to Penguin and now Lanterns, is pretty good. We're very selective. We're careful about what we do, nothing has changed. You'll read about development, but focus on what we're greenlighting."

Pressed on whether any other show was in active development, Bloys added: "No, not right now, obviously you've got [The People v] Gorilla Grodd, which I'm very happy about, [they're] doing something different, and I think it's a really fun idea. They just started shooting."

Why I'm fearing the worst for the fate of HBO's Green Lantern TV show

Fans have fallen in love with the abrasive Hal Jordan since Lanterns premiered in mid-August (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

For fans who've immersed themselves in the DCU since day one, Bloys' comments will be of concern.

Indeed, when DC Studios co-head James Gunn revealed the official lineup for DCU Chapter One in January 2023, six small-screen projects were unveiled as part of the rebooted cinematic franchise's initial slate.

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Since then, four more series have been added to the list of potential TV candidates, but only one — The People v Gorilla Grodd — has been greenlit. Meanwhile, some shows that were named as part of Gunn's initial announcement, including Waller and Paradise Lost, have reportedly been shelved. Others, such as Booster Gold, have been trapped in development hell.

John Stewart has also won a whole new army of fans in HBO's Green Lanterns TV show (Image credit: HBO)

With Bloys outright confirming TPvGG is all that DC Studios' TV division is actively working on, it's not surprising that fans — myself included — are fearing for Lanterns' future.

The Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-led sci-fi crime drama, which has seen its audience share seemingly grow week-on-week amid positive word of mouth, is one of the most popular shows on television right now. With three more episodes of its debut season yet to air (at the time of publication, anyway), I'm convinced that its viewership will increase in the weeks to come, too.

Considering that HBO's Green Lantern TV show has been such a hit, it's inevitable that a second season will be made, right? Not if we believe Bloys. After all, there are numerous examples of hugely successful shows — on HBO, HBO Max, and otherwise — that haven't returned for another round. There's no guarantee, then, that Lanterns season 2 will be a thing.

That said, DC Studios has assembled a writers room for Lanterns season 2 to kick around potential story ideas. That doesn't mean DC and HBO have pledged to make another season of the DCU Chapter One program, but it does offer hope that, if the right story angle can be found, another eight-part installment might be *ahem* constructed.

As I said at the start of this article, though, I am worried for Lanterns' fate. Bloys is likely playing it coy, but I'm of the opinion that he would've had something positive to say about Lanterns' future if a sophomore season was more likely to happen than not. Right now, then, I'm reluctantly confident that it'll be a one and done scenario.

Mind you, that doesn't mean we won't see Pierre's John Stewart — and, potentially, Chandler's Hal Jordan — again in the DCU. Pierre's Stewart is already set to play a role in Man of Tomorrow, aka next July's follow-up to Gunn's Superman sequel. Meanwhile, there are unsubstantiated rumors floating around that a DCU Green Lantern movie might be fast-tracked because of how popular Lanterns has proven to be.

If, and it's a big if, we get a big-screen Lanterns follow-up to the hit comic book-inspired show, you certainly won't hear me complaining about the decision not to make a second season.

For now, find out everything we know so far about Man of Tomorrow, get the full lowdown on The People v Gorilla Grodd, and learn all there is to know about Clayface.

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