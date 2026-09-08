Can you beat this promo image?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe feels as though it's been on my screen for 500 years, but somehow, each episode feels just as fresh as the next.

We're returning to the militant apocalyptic feel of episode 1 this week, but think more comedy than tragedy. Nobody is losing a leg while somber music plays over the top, put it that way.

With three episodes left to go, we're no closer to finding any kind of resolve. Even so, when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 7 arrive on HBO Max?

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What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 8 on HBO Max?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe | Episode 8 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 8 will drop on Thursday, September 10 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:

US – Thursday, September 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Thursday, September 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Friday, September 11 at 2am BST

– Friday, September 11 at 2am BST India – Friday, September 11 at 6:30am IST

– Friday, September 11 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Friday, September 11 at 9am SGT

– Friday, September 11 at 9am SGT Australia – Friday, September 11 at 11am AEST

– Friday, September 11 at 11am AEST New Zealand – Friday, September 11 at 1pm NZST

When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US, and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5: out now

out now Episode 6: out now

out now Episode 7: out now

out now Episode 8: September 10

September 10 Episode 9: September 17

September 17 Episode 10: September 24

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