AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 mini PCs now reach 192 GB of memory

GMKtec says its EVO X5 Pro can run 300B parameter models locally

Framework Desktop combines 16 cores with 192GB unified memory while Acemagic fits the PRO 495 inside a 2L case

After AMD launched the Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 in May 2026, the processor is now appearing in a new wave of mini PCs offering up to 192GB of memory.

The chip follows 2025’s Ryzen AI MAX+ 395, which appeared in at least 37 mini PCs costing above $1,500.

Acemagic, GMKtec and Framework have now shown systems using the newer processor, with GMKtec claiming support for 300B models.

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New mini PCs push memory far beyond ordinary systems

Framework is preparing a Desktop model featuring the PRO 495 alongside 192GB of LPDDR5X memory and 273GB/s bandwidth, combining 16 Zen 5 cores, 32 threads, 40 graphics compute units, and 131 TOPS for AI workloads.

The integrated Radeon 8065S graphics shares system memory, allowing applications to access resources without relying on separate graphics memory.

Framework says the machine will occupy 4.5 litres, while Linux can also come preloaded for users who choose that option.

GMKtec has unveiled its EVO X5 Pro at IFA 2026, using the same processor with up to 192GB memory.

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The system uses LPDDR5X running at 8,533 MT/s, while memory bandwidth reaches approximately 273GB/s under the company’s stated specifications.

GMKtec says users can assign as much as 160GB of that memory to graphics processing when required.

According to GMKtec, the processor reaches 5.2GHz, while its Radeon graphics include 40 compute units and hardware ray tracing support.

The company says this configuration can run large language models containing as many as 300B parameters without requiring cloud services.

GMKtec also includes an XDNA 2 neural processor capable of delivering up to 55 TOPS for supported artificial intelligence workloads.

The EVO X5 Pro has four USB4 connections, external graphics support, 8K output, and networking options for linked systems.

A vapor chamber, three fans, and three operating modes are used to manage heat during sustained computing workloads.

Acemagic adds another compact option with 192GB

Acemagic’s F9A uses the PRO 495 with as much as 192GB of LPDDR5X memory inside a roughly 2-litre enclosure.

The computer measures 158.5 × 158.5 × 81.5 mm, making its physical size considerably smaller than Framework’s 4.5-litre machine.

Its processor reaches 5.1GHz, while the Radeon 8065S graphics unit operates at frequencies reaching 3.0GHz under suitable conditions.

The system provides two PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots, allowing storage configurations using RAID 0 or RAID 1 when supported.

Acemagic also includes OCuLink using PCIe 4.0 x4, enabling compatible external graphics cards and other high-speed peripherals.

Two USB4 Type-C ports provide transfer rates reaching 40Gbps, while networking includes Wi Fi 7 and dual 2.5GbE.

The company says the F9A can run DeepSeek V4 Flash locally, with that model containing 284B parameters.

As of the time of writing, none of the three brands has published final retail pricing for its respective configurations.

Given the hardware involved and the premium attached to the previous generation, prices above $2,000 would not be surprising.

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