REGENT Viceroy Seaglider has completed its first human-crewed flight above Narragansett Bay

The electric craft flew 1,956 feet during its first crewed test

Viceroy can shift between floating, hydrofoiling, and low-altitude flight modes

REGENT Craft has completed the first crewed flight of its Viceroy Seaglider, advancing development of an electric vessel designed for coastal transport.

The prototype carried two captains during a 30-second test above Narragansett Bay, reaching 33 ft while travelling 1,956 ft.

REGENT says the flight marks the largest human-carrying all-electric wing-in-ground-effect craft to complete such a test.

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First crewed flight tests an unusual transport concept

Viceroy combines a boat-like hull, underwater foils, and wings, allowing it to shift between water travel and low-altitude flight.

At low speeds, the craft remains afloat before hydrofoils lift its hull and prepare it for flight above the surface.

During test flight, the vehicle remains close to the water, operating within one wingspan of the surface rather than climbing conventionally.

"Completing this flight test validates years of rigorous engineering and operational work and gives us the confidence to move into full-rate production,” said Mike Klinker, co-founder and CTO at REGENT.

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“We showed today that flying a Seaglider is every bit as smooth and safe as we designed it to be.”

REGENT says the production model will carry 12 passengers and two crew, with a maximum takeoff weight of 15,000 lbs.

Its planned flight speed reaches 180 mph, while its stated range extends to 180 miles between coastal destinations.

The company says passengers will have large windows, substantial legroom, and lower cabin noise than conventional aircraft during travel.

The craft uses a three-layer digital control system intended to manage stability while allowing mariners to operate it like watercraft.

REGENT says certified mariners will captain the vessels, while United States Coast Guard rules will govern operations within American waters.

Commercial plans expand alongside defence work

These vessels are designed for coastal routes, where existing ports could support operations without conventional airport infrastructure.

About 40% of the global population lives in coastal communities, providing a large potential market for such services.

At the moment, the company has booked orders spanning six continents, while manufacturing capacity has been reserved across several future production years.

Earlier this year, REGENT announced an agreement involving The Twenty Five, which ordered as many as 60 Viceroy vessels.

The arrangement would make the operator REGENT's first United States delivery and launch partner for commercial Seaglider services.

Military versions for logistics, medical evacuation, surveillance missions, and other maritime applications requiring rapid movement are in development

The company holds a $15 million agreement with the United States Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory for related development work.

REGENT completed construction of a 255,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Rhode Island during June, with production activities beginning this year.

The facility is intended for structural assembly, wing and foil fitting, battery installation, systems work, and water-based testing.

“This is the moment we have been envisioning and tirelessly pursuing for the past five and a half years: REGENT has successfully proven safe, efficient ground-effect flight,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO at REGENT.

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