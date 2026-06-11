Navy drone boat completed the first known military aircrew rescue mission

The US Apache crew survived after the uncrewed vessel reached them first

Rescue operation showcased expanding military role for autonomous systems

A US Army Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, yet the most significant development emerged from the rescue effort that followed afterward.

A Navy-operated drone boat recovered the helicopter crew, marking the first known military personnel recovery involving an uncrewed surface vessel.

The incident occurred near Oman, where American forces rescued both crew members within approximately two hours after the helicopter went down.

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A rescue mission that introduced a new role for uncrewed systems

While investigations continue into the cause of the Apache incident, military officials confirmed the crew survived and remained in stable condition afterward.

According to US Central Command, rescue operations involved naval forces, the 82nd Airborne Division, and supporting Air Force and Navy units.

The operation also involved Task Force 59, the Navy formation responsible for testing and operating various uncrewed maritime technologies.

Officials have not disclosed the specific vessel involved, though the unit operates several drone boat designs across Middle Eastern waters.

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The successful recovery drew attention because personnel rescue missions traditionally rely on helicopters, ships, and other crewed military platforms.

Open water recoveries already involve considerable operational risks, especially when missions occur near contested regions or active military environments.

Using an uncrewed vessel reduced the need to immediately expose additional personnel while still allowing rescuers to reach the stranded crew.