'The future of the CH-47 Chinook': See the legendary twin rotor morph into a massive drone-swarming mothership

News
By published

Swarms of drones could be released from an internal palletized launcher

CH-47 Chinook deploying drones
(Image credit: AI Generated)
  • Chinook concept expands role beyond transport into coordinated drone deployment platform
  • Rear ramp launch design enables flexible unmanned systems deployment during missions
  • Heavy lift capacity supports integration of launchers, sensors, and mission systems

Boeing has released a concept video showing the CH-47 Chinook deploying swarms of drones from an internal palletized launcher.

The video depicts the aircraft opening its rear ramp and releasing launched effects that move ahead of the helicopter to expand the reconnaissance screen and detect threats.