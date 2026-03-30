Drone swarms could act as temporary cell towers during network failures

AURA-GreeN balances delay, energy use, and signal reliability simultaneously

Data freshness improves significantly through reduced age of information

Mobile networks are built around fixed towers, but this model often struggles when demand spikes or infrastructure fails unexpectedly.

A research effort from Stevens Institute of Technology explores a different approach, where coordinated drones act as temporary cell towers that extend or stabilize coverage when ground systems fall short.

The idea does not discard existing infrastructure but instead works alongside it, forming a flexible layer that can respond to changing conditions in real time.

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A network that adapts in the air

The system, known as AURA-GreeN, relies on multiple drones which function as moving radio units rather than fixed transmission points.

These aerial nodes communicate with each other and with users, adjusting their positions and roles based on current network conditions, allowing the system to behave like a network that appears when needed rather than one that is permanently installed.

“That will be felt particularly hard in big cities with large populations and fewer spaces to add more cell phone towers,” says Ying Wang, an associate professor at the Stevens Department of Systems Engineering.

“In busy cities — especially during things like traffic management, disasters, or search-and-rescue — we need fast, reliable wireless communication,” she adds.