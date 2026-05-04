Employees are now more dangerous to their company than external hackers

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The biggest risk often now comes from inside

A hand about to touch a phone. Superimposed on top of it is a pink triangle with exclamation mark inside it. Behind it is a computer display with code on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Internal threats now represent more than half of cases, at 57%
  • Employees' devices and credentials are among the most targeted
  • Companies should acknowledge this and tighten access for a quick fix

New data from Orange Cyberdefense has suggested the biggest risks companies face could now be coming from inside, with internal threats rising from 47% to 57% in the space of less than a year.

For the first time ever, internal threats have become more common that external ones, with hacking remaining pretty steady at 31% of attacks compared with employee misuse, which rose from 29% to 45%.

However, while it's the employees who could be driving a higher risk internally, companies could be doing more to protect themselves in far more than just the basic cybersecurity sense.

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