'The inbox is no longer the only front line': Report claims vast majority of phishing attacks are now generated by AI - here's how to stay safe
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By Craig Hale published
AI is making phishing attacks much worse, experts warn
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- Phishing attacks aren't just in the inbox – calendar and Teams attacks are also highly common
- AI is believed to make phishing attacks around 7x more efficient
- Internal impersonation is a growing threat
New data has claimed 86% of all phishing attacks are now driven by artificial intelligence, meaning that for the first time in a long time, they're becoming far more sophisticated.
With an increase in scale and automation comes the power to attack across more surfaces – in the past six months, KnowBe4 says it observed a 49% rise in calendar invite attacks.
This shows email inboxes are no longer the only attack surface, with collaboration tools, calendar invites and messaging platforms equally at risk.Article continues below