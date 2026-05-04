Pentagon staff embracing vibe coding as military personnel deploy over 20,000 AI agents per week since launch — autonomous tools handling 25,000 sessions per day on average to improve efficiency by eliminating "boring" staff work and manual data entry
News
By Wayne Williams published
The agents work on unclassified networks within defined boundaries
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
- Pentagon staff create over 100000 AI agents using low-code tools
- Autonomous agents now handle about 25000 daily Pentagon workflow sessions
- Routine administrative tasks increasingly automated across unclassified Defense Department networks
Pentagon personnel are rapidly embracing