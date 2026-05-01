'Organizations need to stop workarounds and regain control': Report finds many firms don't know what their workers are sharing with AI tools

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Shadow AI is a growing issue - and agentic AI only adds to that

ChatGPT Chat with AI or Artificial Intelligence. woman chatting with a smart AI or artificial intelligence using an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI.
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