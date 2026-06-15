Around half of workers have received warnings about using unapproved AI

88% say they've shared work-related information with public AI

Companies are providing AI, but not the AI that workers want

New data has revealed that two in three office professionals have used AI tools or services at work even though they knew they weren't permitted by company policy.

A report from PagerDuty found more than half (53%) even received informal guidance or feedback telling them to stop, but many still choose to use their preferred AI services over workplace tools.

Nearly as many (48%) also faced formal consequences, like official warnings or disciplinary action – proof that companies are aware of the use of authorized AI.

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Workers want to use the AI they want to use – and not the other way around

Despite a clear appetite for artificial intelligence, companies are intent on punishing or discouraging workers from using their preferred tools in favor of pushing their own selection of enterprise-grade tools. But three-quarters (77%) of the workers surveyed said they believe their company's AI restrictions are limiting their professional development, career progression and skills journey.

There's also a gap emerging between business users and company tech departments – 72% of workers and 77% of senior leaders believe they know AI better than tech teams.

As for the tools workers want to use, popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini are firm favorites. Most (88%) have shared work-related information with public AI systems like these, 43% have uploaded emails, 40% have shared meeting notes, 34% have even entered customer information and 31% have entered sensitive business documents like finances.

"We know the demand for AI is there... The goal for any executive today should not be to slow down AI adoption, but to redirect that energy into proven platforms that offer governance and automation at scale," PagerDuty CTO Tim Armandpour said.

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While it's clear that demand is there, current tool provisioning isn't meeting worker needs. To avoid leaking sensitive information, companies could instead try observing how workers use AI and adding enterprise-grade security on top of those, instead.

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