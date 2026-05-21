Many workers still can't get to grips with AI at work, and disconnect with leaders isn't helping

Mitel finds 71% have used non-approved communication tools for work-related purposes

And 71% of workers say they feel pressured to “make it work” with tools not designed for their needs

Workers are struggling to understand how to best use AI tools for their daily tasks due to a widening disconnect between employers and their employees, new research has claimed.

A new study from Mitel found that AI tools are often misaligned with how employees actually work, leading to widespread frustration.

This is leading many workers to bring in their own familiar tools from outside of work, potentially opening up their organization to security threats and other risks.

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The study found 71% of workers admitting to have used non-approved communication tools for work-related purposes, increasing the risk of the likes of data exposure, compliance breaches, cybersecurity threats, and a loss of visibility and control.

A similar proportion (71%) said they felt pressured to just “make it work” with tools not designed for their needs, showing the apparent disconnect or disinterest from senior management.

Overall, while just over half (51%) of workers said they regularly use AI tools, only 37% reported feeling very comfortable using them in their day-to-day work - with 70% saying they felt their organization does not adequately support AI use.

“Organisations are making significant investments in AI, communication infrastructure, and modernisation," said Eric Hanson, CMO at Mitel. "Yet more than half of employees report that these tools fall short at the moments that matter most.

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"The challenge is not a lack of technology, but a lack of alignment with the realities of work. In fast-moving, high-pressure, and increasingly mobile environments, communication must be immediate, reliable and context-appropriate — or it risks breaking down precisely when it is needed most."

"Closing the experience gap is now essential to reclaiming control and ensuring that communication investments translate into real-world performance and impact."

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