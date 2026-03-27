Workers think that using AI will lead to AI replacing them in the future

Companies are already using AI to push workforce reductions

Employers should upskill workers for the inevitable change

A new Forrester report (via The Register), along with data from banking giant Goldman Sachs, has claimed humans remain the main blocker to widespread workplace AI adoption - and it's probably not the skills shortage we hear about day in, day out.

Though untrained workers are still preventing some successful AI deployment, it's likely that employee reluctance is also keeping adoption rates relatively low, with many workers likely to feel threatened by the technology, especially against a backdrop of continuous tech and AI-induced layoffs.

It's the fear of job loss that's likely the biggest deterrent for reluctant workers, with more than two in five (43%) concerned that automation might cause widespread job losses within the next five years.

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Workers are still worried that AI will take their job

For many, it's a very personal threat – around one in four workers believe their own job is at risk, which is causing anxiety and mistrust that's lowering workers' willingness to actually engage with AI tools in the first place.

It's a sentiment that's largely acknowledged by leaders, too, with more than half (51%) of UK business leaders seeing AI as a way to cut staff investment. Half already say AI has helped them to reduce headcount, with 43% of managers expecting fewer entry-level roles to be supported in the future as they get replaced by artificial intelligence.

Most (85%) UK mangers, per the Goldman Sachs data, say they would hire an autonomous AI employee given the opportunity.

As for the 10,000 SMBs cited in Goldman Sachs' research, 98% report using AI and 72% have seen improved employee productivity.