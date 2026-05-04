China says it is illegal for companies to fire humans if AI takes their jobs

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China says AI/automation isn't a good enough reason for a sacking

AI writer
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  • Chinese law requires a "major change in the objective circumstances" to terminate a contract
  • AI and automation aren't enough by themselves to justify laying off a worker
  • Workers also have some responsibility to keep up with AI

China has made it illegal for companies to fire workers on the basis that they can be replaced by AI, making it one of the first countries to increase human labor protections amid a rise in workplace automation.

The Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court essentially concluded that AI-driven job replacement does not constitute a "major change in the objective circumstances," which would usually allow a company to terminate a worker's contract.

It's also notable that this happened in Hangzhou, because the city has been described as a major Chinese AI hub.

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