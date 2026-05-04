We can realistically replicate human intelligence in AI: Here’s how we’ll achieve AGI
Opinion
By Nik Kairinos published
AGI requires integrating human reasoning, not just scaling data-driven models
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The rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated commercial operations and daily life in recent years, creating the illusion that it’s already fully intelligent.
With its high visibility and the growing rate of adoption of AI tools, many predict hyperintelligent systems are just around the corner.
Nik Kairinos
Founder, CEO and Chief AI Architect of Fountech.
In truth, we’ve built powerful statistical tools that can identify partners, generate language, and perform increasingly complex tasks across different domains.Article continues below