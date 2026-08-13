Working from a tablet or phone can be convenient, right up until you need to type anything long or important. Solving this business issue is the ProtoArc XK01 TP, which is now $49 (was $60) at Amazon for Prime members.

The XK01 TP combines an 88-key Bluetooth keyboard with a multi-touch trackpad and folds into three sections when you need to put it away.

It also includes a phone stand and carrying pouch, giving you the basics for essentially turning a phone or tablet into a small mobile workstation. In the UK, the ProtoArc XK01 and touchpad bundle is now £50 (was £60) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

The XK01 TP is more interesting than a basic folding travel keyboard because it replaces several accessories at once. You get the keyboard, multi-touch trackpad, phone stand, and carrying pouch in one package, which could make a difference when traveling.

The 88-key layout is a great feature, especially as portable keyboards typically sacrifice key size and useful shortcuts to become as small as possible. The XK01 TP larger 0.65-inch keycaps and a complete shortcut row should also make it more practical for extended typing than the tiny layouts used by many portable keyboards.

Bluetooth 5.1 lets you pair three devices and switch between them. And the 300mAh rechargeable battery offers up to 120 days of standby, with automatic sleep after 60 minutes of inactivity and folding the keyboard also powers it off, and charging is handled through USB-C.

Although we haven't reviewed this exact model, our expert Collin gave a four-and-a-half-start review to the more advanced (and more expensive) ProtoArc XKM01 and declared it "a well-designed and well-thought-out combo to enhance productivity."

Also consider

Price context & historical value

Amazon normally lists the ProtoArc XK01 TP at $59.99, but Prime members can currently buy it for $48.99. That's $11 less, or a reduction of just over 18%.

It has been cheaper in the past, but only as low $42, which is not a huge difference from the current price.

At under $50 (and £50 for that matter) it's an affordable choice for anyone considering a portable keyboard for travel, commuting, or working from a tablet.

You're also getting the trackpad and phone stand rather than paying separately for additional travel accessories.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the ProtoArc XK01 TP if...

You regularly work from a tablet or smartphone but don't want to lug a full-size keyboard and separate mouse around with you. Having both the keyboard and trackpad in one folding device gives you a much more laptop-like setup while limiting the amount of equipment in your bag.

The ability to pair with three devices is particularly useful if you travel with a mixture of hardware. You could connect your phone, tablet, and laptop, then move between them without repeatedly removing and pairing the keyboard.

❌ Skip the ProtoArc XK01 TP if...

You spend most of your working day at the same desk. A conventional desktop keyboard will give you more space, greater stability, and potentially a better typing experience if portability isn't important.

You should also bear in mind that the trackpad and Bluetooth features are intended primarily for Windows and Android use. Check compatibility with your particular devices and operating systems if the trackpad is an essential.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The bundle deal here is specifically a Prime member price, so shoppers without Prime won't enjoy the same offer. However, the other foldable keyboards I've added are available to everyone.

It's also designed around portability rather than replacing a premium desktop keyboard. The folding mechanism inevitably divides the keyboard into sections, and although its larger keycaps should make typing more comfortable than on many compact travel keyboards, anyone mostly writing at a fixed desk all day should avoid it.