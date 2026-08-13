Trump signs memo calling for cyber privateers to conduct cyberattacks abroad against criminal groups targeting Americans — but they have to escrow $1 million to join

US government to allow private firms to conduct legal cyberattacks on foreign organizations targeting Americans

Firms will be allowed to disrupt and destroy physical and virtual information systems and networks

US victims of cyber scams and fraud lose around $20,000

President Trump has signed a memo which allows private US firms to partner with the US government in operations designed to surveille and disrupt Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs).

According to the memo, the partnership “will enhance our ability to counter TCO threats and combat transnational cybercrime, fraud, and other predatory schemes against American citizens,” essentially turning private companies into privateers with the ability to launch cyber attacks against foreign entities.

The memo marks a significant shift in how the US tackles foreign cybercrime. “American businesses’ innovative capabilities have historically been underutilized in efforts to identify and disrupt criminal networks operating in cyberspace,” the memo states. But what does this actually mean in practice?

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US to leverage private sector for cyber defense

The US is the most targeted country in the world for cyber attacks and cybercrime, with 6.7 million victims losing $138.9 billion in the last year, placing the average loss per-victim at around $20,731.

The program will effectively create a global cyber surveillance network that acts as an early warning system against attacks targeting critical national infrastructure, such as the recent Iranian attacks targeting over 30 US water systems. Private companies that “discover an imminent cyber-attack against United States critical infrastructure” will be required to notify the National Coordination Center (NCC).

The US government isn’t just looking to work alongside the big tech companies. Big companies will be part of the picture to “provide critical capacity,” but smaller companies will also have the opportunity to become involved with the program as they are “more agile,” and “may be better suited for specialized or discrete tasks.”

When a threat is detected, private companies will put together a “cyber operations package” to be reviewed and approved by the Program Executive Directors. These packages will likely include plans for surveillance and offensive cyber operations.

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Private companies looking to become part of the program will be vetted according to government guidelines, and will have to operate within a set of operating procedures under the oversight of the federal government. “No operation may be approved unless it complies with these operating procedures,” the memo says.

There is however a caveat that those involved within the program must “maintain a bond or escrow in an amount not less than $1 million,” which would be forfeit should a private company “enter non‑compliance with its contractual agreement.”

The memo also sets our parameters to prevent private companies from accidentally or intentionally targeting US citizens, or US information systems at home and abroad, with the company required to “cease such operation, conduct minimization procedures, and immediately notify the NCC,” in the event that a company “discovers operational activity exceeding the parameters and restrictions of the cyber operation”.

Additionally, “any activity authorized by the Program must be conducted subject to the oversight, operational control, and legal authorities of the United States Government”.

The memo is the latest step in the Trump administration’s efforts to allow private companies to legally launch cyberattacks on behalf of the US government. “The American private sector is the most innovative and technologically advanced in the world, and its scale, speed, and capacity secure a critical offensive cyber advantage for the United States,” the memo states.

The program will also put together a report on its progress every year, as well as reviewing the performance of each private company within the program within the same time frame.

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