Twitch has revealed that user streams are training Amazon’s AI

You have to actively opt out to prevent this from happening

The community has reacted with fury over the move

If there’s one thing a sizeable proportion of the population hates more than artificial intelligence (AI), it’s being opted in to having their data automatically fed into an AI for training. Yet that’s exactly what’s going to happen to your Twitch streams unless you specifically opt out.

The issue came to light when the official @TwitchSupport posted on X to explain that “We’ve added a setting that lets you opt out of having your channel content used to train generative AI content models across Amazon.”

According to an FAQ on Twitch’s account settings support page, data used for training AI includes “Your stream and the stream’s chat, your VODs, your Clips, Highlights, and any text or images on your Channel.”

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Notably, neither the @TwitchSupport post nor Twitch’s FAQ provided steps on how you can opt out. If you want to do that, you’ll need to click on your Twitch profile picture and go to Settings > Security and Privacy, then untick the toggle next to Training for Generative AI near the bottom of the page.

It’s worth being aware that opting out of AI training does not mean you won’t see any AI features on Twitch. The website says that it “may also still use your data to run AI-supported features,” including captioning, while other AI tools like AutoMod will still function for safety and security reasons. However, the difference is that these AI features do not retain and use your streams to generate new content.

As well as that, Twitch warns that “If you chat on someone else’s stream, their opt-out preferences govern if that chat can be used for training.” So even opting your own stream out doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be spared from feeding Amazon’s AI when you visit another user’s page.

A highly divisive move

(Image credit: NurPhoto (Getty Images))

It’s safe to say that this move has not gone down well with Twitch users. One Redditor branded it “absolutely disgusting,” adding that there are “over 13,000 votes on their uservoice thread saying no to this, and they still made it on by default.”

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Other people speculated that this might have been a move forced on Twitch by its owner Amazon. Popular Twitch streamer AnEternalEnigma commented on Reddit to say that the AI training move was made “because it was Daddy Amazon’s decision. Not Twitch’s. I know for a fact multiple people at Twitch internally fought against this and fought for the opt-out button.”

A recent recording of a discussion between Mike Minton, Twitch’s Chief Product Officer, and Twitch’s Head of Community Mary Kish lent some weight to this argument. In explaining why AI training is not opt in, Minton said bluntly that “if it was opt in, nobody would opt in.”

In a revealing comment, Minton then added: “I know this is not a fan favorite. I know it’s very upsetting to the community. But this is where we are.” That doesn’t exactly sound like a ringing endorsement of a feature that Minton is excited about, and the “but this is where we are” admission seems to imply that the decision was out of his hands.

Kish later commented to say: “The opt out numbers will help us continue to reiterate that our community is not receptive of AI in any form. I’m sorry but I am reading your comments and do hear you.”

If you watch the video and read Kish’s words, it seems clear that neither Minton nor Kish were keen on the decision to make AI training opt out instead of opt in. As Kish said during the livestream discussion, “We don’t expect you to be happy or excited about this. I don’t expect anyone to react to this favorably.”

If you don’t want your Twitch streams to be vacuumed up and fed into Amazon’s AI algorithm, make sure you opt out in your Twitch settings as soon as you can. And while you’re at it, it would be a good idea to check any accounts you have at other AI companies to ensure your data is not being treated in a similar way.

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