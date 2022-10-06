Best video editing software for Windows and Mac

Finding the best video editing software is mission-critical today. With businesses placing greater emphasis on their visual output, and viewers demanding professional polish on the big screen, small screen, and every other screen, video editors can help you stand out from the crowd and capture the attention of your audience.

Whether you’re an independent content creator, a small business, or in the sales & marketing team, you’ll find the video editor that’s best for you here. We’ve tried out the best video editors on the market, highlighting programs that meet a range of budgets and skill-levels.

TechRadar Pro tested each of the best video editing software tools here. We rigorously put each one through their paces, assessing user experience and editing process, right down to performance and exporting, to ensure they meet your needs and expectations.

For more post-production tools, we’ve also tested, reviewed, and rated the best free video editing software and the best alternatives to Adobe Premiere Pro .

Today's best video editing software deals

(opens in new tab) Best video editing software overall: Adobe Premiere Pro Premiere Pro delivers a powerful video editing suite for professionals. Packed with industry-standard features and tools, it's ideal for projects big and small. When we reviewed the tool, we found it let users "create an effective movie-making workflow." If you're going pro, it's best-in-class.

The best software for video editing in 2022

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Pro (opens in new tab) is considered the best video editing software by many for a very good reason: as an industry-standard tool, it has all the features professional videographers and editors need to add pro polish to any project.

Newcomers should be warned that Premiere Pro’s interface can feel overwhelming at first. Once you’re familiar with the software, though, the experience becomes easy to the point of child’s play. Thanks to Adobe’s uniform UI, you can apply that knowledge to other tools, including Photoshop and After Effects. So, it’s a steep curve worth learning in that respect.

When we tested the latest version, we found it streamlined to near-simplicity, with a heavy focus on easing the import process. It houses all workflow-critical tools - fit for almost any scale of project, big or small. There’s even a smart auto-transcription tool for captioning videos - Adobe Sensei AI runs through the entire Creative Cloud toolstack, and we found it especially effective here.

Premiere Pro is only available on subscription. Adobe offers a standalone plan, and includes the video editing software as part of the Creative Cloud All Apps package.



Read our full Adobe Premiere Pro review

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

DaVinci Resolve (opens in new tab) is one of the best video editors for those looking to produce Hollywood-grade results on a budget. And it’s our top choice of free video editing software for creatives on a budget.

It’s hard to believe a tool as powerful as Resolve can be downloaded free - and with absolutely no limitations. No time-limits. No export restrictions. No watermarks. If you’re a professional content creator, there is an option to buy a perpetual license that upgrades the kit, but it’s not essential.

Like Adobe’s offering, Blackmagic Design’s video editing software is filled with industry-standard tools to bring creations to life. It also includes Fusion, a built-in visual effects editor.

But if you thought Premiere Pro’s learning curve was steep, it’s nothing compared to DaVinci Resolve, which is built with professional video editors front of mind. Inevitably, that makes it slightly more overwhelming for novice video editors. However, there’s plenty of community support for the tool, and given time, you’ll find this one of the best video editing software solutions on the market.



Read our full DaVinci Resolve review

(Image credit: Future)

CyberLink PowerDirector (opens in new tab) is a great choice for prosumers - those who need more power than beginner video editors provide without the advanced features offered by the likes of Adobe and Blackmagic Design.

When we tested CyberLink’s stable software, we found it could ably handle everything from simple cuts to complex projects, complete with effects, titles, and smooth transitions.

Using PowerDirector is a delight, thanks to an attractive and efficient interface. The experience will be familiar to any intermediate editing professional. The software also continues to receive regular updates. Recently, this has seen the introduction of precision keyframing tools and a sizable animation library. The premium PowerDirector Ultimate also unlocks AI tools like wind removal, sky replacement, and speech enhancement.

You’ll find four different versions of CyberLink’s top video editing software. PowerDirector Essentials is a free but limited video editor. Ultra and Ultimate offer most core features for a one-off purchase. PowerDirector 365 is the monthly/annual subscription plan, with consumer and commercial packages available.

Overall, a strong choice for indie content creators and small teams or businesses looking to increase their visual content output.



Read our full CyberLink PowerDirector review

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple Final Cut Pro Best video editing software for Mac Specifications OS: Mac Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable lifetime license + Plenty of tools and features + Simple and efficient editing process Reasons to avoid - Mac-only - Irregular updates

Apple’s flagship video editing program Final Cut Pro (opens in new tab) has had an unsatisfying track record. It’s an excellent tool, but for a time felt like it was languishing, ignored by its developers. That’s changed recently, with updates improving stability and introducing professional features.

Running on Apple silicon chips, Final Cut Pro now includes noteworthy tools including the well-received Cinematic Mode, for videographers shooting on iPhone 13’s, and the brilliantly deployed Object Tracker. During our tests, we felt that while FCP’s object tracking was underpowered, lacking some functionalities, it was incredibly easy - even fun - to use. AI effects are also a great addition, ensuring Apple’s video editor keeps pace with the competition.

It’s hoped that Apple will continue on this welcome trajectory. After receiving an open-letter signed by professional film & TV editors, pleading with Apple to make FCP an industry-standard tool, the company has promised more user focus in future updates.

Apple Final Cut Pro is a smart choice for Mac users who don’t want to engage in subscription deals. The video editor is available with a one-time-buy lifetime license.



Read our full Final Cut Pro review

(Image credit: Future)

5. Pinnacle Studio Ultimate Best subscription-free video editor Specifications OS: Windows Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great interface + Easy to use tools + Gets better with each update Reasons to avoid - PC-only - Imports can glitch out

Pinnacle Studio (opens in new tab) is a pro-level video editor that’s more powerful than many realize. It might be one of the best video editing software solutions for professionals, but thanks to a great interface and a series of in-app tutorials, its tools are easy to use.

One feature that impressed us during our review was the inclusion of blend mode. As with Adobe’s recent Lightroom update, this lets you image-edit your videos, altering the lighter and darker tones, and blend them with other visuals. Elsewhere, Pinnacle Studio Ultimate houses an effective audio editor, smart motion tracking, and keyframing tools.

Pinnacle Studio is available in three editions: Standard is the base-level video editor, with resolution capped at HD and video and audio tracks limited to six. For professional editors, Ultimate and Ultimate bundle (which includes animation and VFX software) include advanced-level tools and up to 4K exports.

All versions feature one-off lifetime licenses, ideal for those avoiding on-going subscription costs.

For a more beginner-friendly video editor, Corel VideoStudio , from the same developer, offers a pleasing entry-point into the art.



Read our full Pinnacle Studio Ultimate review

(Image credit: Future)

6. Lightworks Best video editor for social media creators Specifications OS: Windows, Mac, Linux Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free version available + Multiplatform + Built-in VFX workspace Reasons to avoid - Can't export above 1080p - Paid-for upgrade needed to unlock full toolkit

Lightworks (opens in new tab) has a great pedigree, being used in the post-production of many big-name Hollywood movies. So, you know you’re getting some of the best video editing software on the market. Being a free editor certainly sweetens the deal.

LWKS’ offering a powerful non-linear editor, and overall we felt it packed in enough tools to satisfy most users. It’s also seen a number of recent updates that improve the experience and performance of the tool.

The real problem is that while Lightworks is genuinely free, that version is disappointingly limited. Exports, for example, are capped at 720p - and no HD option is somewhat unacceptable these days, even in a free video editor download. There’s also little support for ProRes encoding and exporting to selected cloud storage providers.

To access those ‘advanced’ features and get the most out of Lightworks all but demands upgrading to the social media-focused Create package, or the Pro plan for professional-grade editing. Both are available on a monthly/annual subscription or through a perpetual license.



Read our full Lightworks review

(Image credit: FXHome)

7. HitFilm Best video editor with VFX software Specifications OS: Windows, Mac Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free version available + Offers professional-grade polish + New, modern interface is good for novices Reasons to avoid - Constant push to upgrade - High system requirements - New features few and far between

The revamped, rebranded HitFilm (opens in new tab) - formerly HitFilm Express - is generally a delight to use, with a modern (and ultra-simple) UI, the introduction of a start-up wizard, and even stroke and vector effects. It’s also seen dramatic and welcome under-the-hood improvements.

When we compared the free editor to the competition, we found it less intimidating than DaVinci Resolve and more aligned to Lightworks.

It’s an undeniably impressive all-in-one post-production tool. VFX software is included. However, the free edition is noticeably feature-light in this area. That’s an issue across the board - and hardly unusual for any free video editor; for absolute utility, you’ll need to upgrade to HitFilm Pro.

This is, arguably, HitFilm’s biggest problem. If you’re on the free package, you’ll be incessantly nudged to upgrade. And iIn an attempt to persuade users to jump to the premium version, developer FXHome has stripped out some core support and features, like Vegas Pro integration.

Still, it’s a delightful video editing software - and the free version at least gives you the option of trying your hand at the editing process.

Outside of the free edition, you can subscribe to Creator or Pro, or buy the HitFilm Pro perpetual license. Custom enterprise pricing is available.



Read our full HitFilm review

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a beginner video editor, Magix Movie Studio (opens in new tab) is a great start thanks to its simple interface and easy-to-use operation. If you’ve never tried full video editing software before, it’s a good place to begin your journey.

When we tested out the program, we were impressed with its performance - it’s now running on the Infusion engine v3, which gives it some much-needed power and offers smoother real-time playback of complex projects, even in 8K.

The ease-of-use also impressed us. Many of the tools have been redesigned to facilitate a streamlined experience, suitable for all skill levels. Content creation, whether it’s videos, collages, or even split-screens, is a lot more enjoyable as a result.

For marketing teams and SMBs, the social media templates will be a welcome addition. It means you can quickly build videos in the correct size and aspect ratio for each platform. And we especially liked the way Magix Movie Studio handled camera-phone footage, automatically correcting the orientation of a clip.

At the premium tiers, the video editor also adds a comprehensive library of stock music, images, videos and animation.

Magix Movie Studio and Magix Movie Studio Platinum are available on a monthly or annual subscription plan, or through the purchase of a perpetual license. The feature-rich Suite package is only available via annual subscription or perpetual license.

Overall, we found the powerful video editing software offered good value for money - especially for creators on a budget.



Read our full Magix Movie Studio review

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Rush (opens in new tab) is a lightweight, no-nonsense, multi-platform video editor designed for editing videos at home, in the office, or on-the-go. Whatever device you’re on, the experience remains largely identical.

As such, the interface is slick and simple. But, so too are the features. Unlike some of the other best video editing software, Premiere Rush is built for quick cuts and trims rather than extensive projects. It’s about making your footage look professional and getting it published fast.

That’s not to say it’s feature-free. While many recent improvements have been of the under-the-hood variety, Premiere Rush has some very clever tools that streamline the creation process, including color manipulation and the Flip options.

If the program feels too basic, Adobe Premiere Elements offers a suitable middle-ground between Premiere Rush and the high-end Premiere Pro.

The base version, Starter, is a free download with plenty of restrictions and just enough on offer to assess whether it fits your needs and workflow. Premium features are only available through Adobe Express, which unlocks more design tools, including the overly simplistic Adobe Express free online video editor .



Read our full Adobe Premiere Rush review

(Image credit: Future)

Filmora (opens in new tab), from Wondershare, is a good choice for beginners. Thanks to a clean (but never basic) interface and light-touch pop-up hints, it’s easy to navigate to the right areas and tools to get the job done.

The welcome screen is a nice touch, which we heartily approved of, letting you start a new project or launch the built-in screen recorder. And if your videos require very little edits - a minor tweak, perhaps - the Instant Cutter, Auto Reframe, and AI Styliser tools will be invaluable.

Once you dive into the video editing software, it’s familiar territory. We found the editing process very straightforward. Filmora isn’t reinventing the wheel here, making it a decent starter program to really learn the ropes if you’ve never tried video editing before.

Elsewhere, there’s a small music and SFX library. The range of titles, effects, elements, and transitions are exceptional, helping add more polish to any production. However, we did note that, with transitions in particular, we weren’t able to fully control and manipulate the effect. A rare and minor black mark, to be fair.

One of the main reasons why Filmora remains one of the best video editing software tools is it's broad accessibility. The program may be designed for novices first and foremost. But there’s there’s plenty of advanced features for intermediate and veteran video editors. This includes chroma keying, video stabilization, motion tracking, and the very fun Time Remapping.

Wondershare Filmora is available via annual subscription or perpetual license.



Read our full Wondershare Filmora review

How to choose the best video editing software When choosing which video editing software is best for you, it’s a good idea to evaluate the skill-level of all users. Adobe Premiere Pro may produce Hollywood-grade results, but if you or the team have never edited before, it’s best to start small and master the art. Have a clear idea of cost. There are some great free video editors available if you’re working with a tight budget. For more advanced tools, do you want a Creative Cloud -style subscription or buy your software outright. Check what extra features you need, and whether your chosen video editor is best-suited to your use-case. For example, you may need built-in VFX software , or a dedicated app like After Effects (or any number of Adobe After Effects alternatives , for that matter). Alternatively, you may want to increase accessibility for your videos with the sort of speech-to-text tools found in Premiere Pro.