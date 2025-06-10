HubSpot enables deep research through ChatGPT

The new integration is easy to activate

It is available to all HubSpot users with a paid ChatGPT plan

It is designed for go-to-market teams

HubSpot, one of the best CRM platforms, has just announced a new integration with ChatGPT, giving go-to-market teams a new tool capable of creating actionable insights, based on business-generated data. In a recent press release, HubSpot stated that the deep research connector is a “game-changer” that allows teams to apply “powerful, doctorate-level research and analysis to their own customer data and context.”

“The HubSpot connector is like having an extra analyst on the team, empowering sales reps to identify risks, opportunities, and next best actions,” said Colin Johnson, Senior Manager, CRM at Youth Enrichment Brands. “For a non-technical user, the fact that it’s easy to use and talks directly to my data is huge.”

To use the new integration, HubSpot users should navigate to ChatGPT and turn on the HubSpot deep research connector function. From there, they can select HubSpot as a data source, authenticate their account, and start asking questions. The company also says the deep research connector is “easy to trust”.

“We built it to ensure users only see the CRM data they’re allowed to access in HubSpot. For example, individual sales reps will only see pipeline data for deals they own or manage. With the HubSpot deep research connector, customer data is not used for AI training in ChatGPT.”

The new offering will be available to all HubSpot customers across all tiers with a paid ChatGPT plan (EU: Team, Enterprise, and Edu; all other regions: Team, Enterprise, Pro, Plus, and Edu). The list of available languages can be found here.

Further explaining who the new integration is tailored for, HubSpot mentioned marketers (who can use the insights to launch automated workflows, for example), sales teams (who can find new opportunities), customer success teams (who can use the tool to drive retention), and support teams to handle spikes in support tickets.

