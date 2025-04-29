I’ve seen ChatGPT’s new shopping features in action, and this could be the game-changer we’ve been waiting for

OpenAI is introducing shopping features to all tiers of ChatGPT

You can integrate shopping into your chatbot conversations

The shopping features arrive on Monday

ChatGPT is getting new shopping features that enable you to shop and buy products directly inside ChatGPT conversations.

The usual online shopping experience leaves a lot to be desired. You’ve normally got several tabs open as you search for and then compare different products based on a selection of reviews.

Maybe that’s the way you like it, but now you can get ChatGPT to do all the work for you and help you find the perfect product.

So, instead of scrolling through endless pages of specs and reviews, now you can simply have a conversation with ChatGPT, where you let it know what you’re looking to buy.

The AI will think about your preferences and return several shopping suggestions for you to choose from.

You don’t have to take the first thing ChatGPT finds for you, either, since it produces a gallery of suggestions. You can also ask follow-up questions, of course, and compare products while you have a conversation with AI.

You can see a demo of ChatGPT shopping in action below:

Shop till you drop

So, what sort of products will you be able to shop for on ChatGPT?

“We’re starting to experiment with categories including fashion, beauty, home goods, and electronics”, says OpenAI, indicating that it’s very much focused on consumer goods right now.

The other big question to ask is, can you trust ChatGPT recommendations?

Well, OpenAI says that ChatGPT recommendations are chosen independently and are not ads. In fact, there’s no mention of ads inside the service at all.

OpenAI is making the tacit admission that there won’t be as wide a selection of products to shop for as it would like at launch, but also that this is still early days for AI and eCommerce and that, “we’ll continue to bring merchants along our journeys as we quickly learn and iterate.”

How does it work?

Using the new shopping features is simplicity itself. There are no extra screens or buttons to press inside ChatGPT, you simply enter a shopping-related query like, “Find me the best espresso machine for under $400 that makes coffee like they have in Italy,” and see what suggestions it brings up.



Product suggestions appear as a gallery, which can be scrolled sideways. Tapping on a product takes you to a more detailed pop-up window about it, which also contains a 'buy' button.

The only question left is, when do we get it? Plus, Pro and Free users are going to get it on Monday (May 5), and, unusually, even logged-out users will be able to access it.