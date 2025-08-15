iKKO MindOne has raised over $1.2 million through its crowdfunding campaign

A 4.02-inch AMOLED display is protected by sapphire glass with curved, impact-resistant edges

The device’s 50MP rotating camera doubles as both front and rear photography hardware

The iKKO MindOne is a crowdfunded smartphone that has raised over $1.2 million, promising a compact yet capable design for work and travel.

Measuring 86x72mm and 8.9mm thick, only slightly wider than a credit card, this business smartphone uses a 4.02-inch AMOLED display with precision-curved edges to improve resistance against cracks and drops.

Marketed partly as a rugged smartphone, the MindOne uses sapphire glass with a claimed 9H hardness rating, designed to resist scratches and moderate impact.

Dual-purpose camera protected by sapphire glass

The device features a 50MP Sony 1/1.56-inch sensor with custom OIS and F1.88 aperture, similar to many smartphones on the market.

The rotating module flips 180 degrees, serving as both front and rear camera, and is protected by sapphire glass, promising higher-quality selfies and flexibility for video calls without sacrificing main camera performance.

The iKKO MindOne integrates a virtual SIM system with two modes.

NovaLink provides free global access for built-in AI tools in more than 60 regions, while a paid vSIM service covers over 140 countries for full data use, including browsing and streaming.

It also supports a nano SIM slot that offers global 4G+ LTE bands for traditional connectivity.

The manufacturer chose 4G+ over 5G for better roaming stability, lower heat output, and improved battery life.

The device runs Android 15 alongside iKKO AI OS, a dedicated workspace for focused tasks.

It also supports Google Mobile Services, and the company promises three major Android version upgrades and five years of security patches.

Switching between the two is done via a physical button, and selected Android apps can be brought into the AI environment.

The device supports real-time translation, voice notes, transcription, and summarization, with no subscription fees and claims of zero personal data collection.

Powered by the MediaTek MT8781, a low-power 4G+ platform, the MindOne carries a 2200mAh battery designed for all-day use in a compact form.

An optional snap-on QWERTY keyboard case adds tactile typing, a Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC with 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 500mAh auxiliary battery.

This accessory could appeal to those needing precise text entry or high-fidelity audio, although it increases the device’s size and weight.

The iKKO MindOne offers an intriguing take on making a mobile phone truly mobile, but whether it moves from a well-funded crowdfunding project to a reliable everyday tool will depend on how these features perform beyond early marketing.