Blackview Explore 1 brings serious power and durability to the rugged smartphone category

Dual-display design adds an unconventional twist that might appeal to adventurous users

Massive 20,000mAh battery prioritizes endurance for long outdoor or field use

The Blackview Explore 1 rugged smartphone introduces several unconventional elements which make it stand out, although not always for clear reasons.

Built for demanding environments and long-lasting use, this device appears to pack almost everything possible into a single frame.

With its dual-display layout, an infrared remote control, and a claim of “flame retardancy,” the device seems to combine serious engineering with a few puzzling extras.

A performance-heavy design for harsh environments

Built around the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, the Explore 1 runs on an octa-core setup consisting of two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz.

It comes in two configurations: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and another with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Both variants support LPDDR5 memory and include what Blackview calls “virtual expansion.”

This feature allows for temporary memory expansion up to 24GB or 32GB using part of the internal storage.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It mimics additional RAM for smoother multitasking but does not provide the same sustained performance as physical memory.

The phone also supports microSD expansion up to 2TB, ensuring plenty of space for offline storage.

Blackview’s decision to add a secondary 2.01-inch rear display is one of the Explore 1’s most unusual choices.

The main 6.78-inch 2.4K IPS panel runs at 120Hz, while the smaller screen likely serves for notifications or quick camera previews.

Whether this rear display provides meaningful utility or just a novelty factor is unclear.

The phone also includes an infrared remote control function, enabling users to operate televisions and other home appliances, an old feature that few modern smartphones still include.

The Explore 1’s camera system appears ambitious, combining a 64MP main sensor, a 20MP night vision camera, and a 50MP front lens.

Blackview mentions the inclusion of AI tools to enhance image clarity and adapt to different lighting conditions, but without independent testing, its capacity remains uncertain.

Running on DokeOS 4.2 based on Android 15, it supports an extensive range of 5G, 4G, and legacy networks.

Under the hood, there is a 20,000mAh battery, which promises long-lasting use, supported by 55W fast charging; however, at 638g, it is much heavier than typical devices.

This device carries IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, placing it among rugged smartphones designed for work in extreme conditions.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising feature is the mention of “flame retardancy.”

Blackview does not explain what this entails, whether it concerns the phone’s exterior materials or internal safety protection - and without supporting data, the claim feels more like a marketing gimmick than a verifiable feature.

Priced at £206.15 on Banggood, the Blackview Explore 1 features look good on paper, although its reliability remains uncertain.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.