It’s not often that you can buy a full gaming desktop PC for less than the price of a single graphics card, but the RTX 5080-equipped Alienware Aurora is on sale right now for $2050 (was $2900) at Dell.

That's less than you’d pay for a RTX 5090 GPU which, during Amazon’s recent Prime Day, was discounted for $2347.59.

Inside the stylish basalt black shell sits Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 285K processor, a 24-core chip with boost speeds up to 5.7GHz. That “K” suffix means it’s fully unlocked for overclocking, giving gamers and creators some serious power.

Today's best Alienware Aurora deal

Save 29% Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop: was $2,899.99 now $2,049.99 at Dell The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop delivers serious power for cheaper than many top line GPUs. Featuring an RTX 5080 and Intel’s 24-core Core Ultra 9 285K processor, it excels at gaming, AI, and creative work. It includes 16GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, and liquid cooling inside a sleek basalt black case. Now $2,049.99, down from $2,899.99, it’s a sensational deal on a high-performance, future-ready machine.

Paired with Nvidia’s RTX 5080 and its 16GB of blazing-fast GDDR7 memory, this setup is capable of handling intensive AI workloads, 3D rendering, and high-frame-rate gaming without problems.

Alienware rounds out the package with 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

A 240mm liquid cooler keeps the CPU under control while customizable AlienFX lighting gives the rig a stunning look through its clear side panel.

It ships with Windows 11 Home, a wired keyboard, and mouse.

For gamers, streamers, and anyone dabbling in AI creation, this is easily one of the year’s standout deals.