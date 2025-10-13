This RTX 5080 equipped Alienware Aurora desktop PC costs less than an RTX 5090 GPU, just let that sink in - oh and it is good at AI and rendering thanks to its 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285K (yes, that's K, not the normal one)
It’s the kind of deal that makes building your own PC suddenly seem pointless
It’s not often that you can buy a full gaming desktop PC for less than the price of a single graphics card, but the RTX 5080-equipped Alienware Aurora is on sale right now for $2050 (was $2900) at Dell.
That's less than you’d pay for a RTX 5090 GPU which, during Amazon’s recent Prime Day, was discounted for $2347.59.
Inside the stylish basalt black shell sits Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 285K processor, a 24-core chip with boost speeds up to 5.7GHz. That “K” suffix means it’s fully unlocked for overclocking, giving gamers and creators some serious power.
Today's best Alienware Aurora deal
The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop delivers serious power for cheaper than many top line GPUs.
Featuring an RTX 5080 and Intel’s 24-core Core Ultra 9 285K processor, it excels at gaming, AI, and creative work.
It includes 16GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, and liquid cooling inside a sleek basalt black case.
Now $2,049.99, down from $2,899.99, it’s a sensational deal on a high-performance, future-ready machine.
Paired with Nvidia’s RTX 5080 and its 16GB of blazing-fast GDDR7 memory, this setup is capable of handling intensive AI workloads, 3D rendering, and high-frame-rate gaming without problems.
Alienware rounds out the package with 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.
A 240mm liquid cooler keeps the CPU under control while customizable AlienFX lighting gives the rig a stunning look through its clear side panel.
It ships with Windows 11 Home, a wired keyboard, and mouse.
For gamers, streamers, and anyone dabbling in AI creation, this is easily one of the year’s standout deals.
Other gaming desktop deals to consider
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.