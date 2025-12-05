If you’re looking for a high-end desktop with plenty of power, this Alienware Aurora PC is the best deal you’ll find anywhere right now - and believe me, I've checked.

The price has dropped to $1,749.99 from $2,479.99, and the $730 saving is even more impressive when you look at the parts inside. The RTX 5080 graphics cards included here usually sells for around $1,200 on its own, and the Intel Core Ultra 7 265F is roughly a $250+ processor.

When a single component covers most of the cost of the entire machine, you’re getting a level of value that’s almost impossible to match elsewhere.

Today's top Alienware Aurora Desktop deal

Save $730 Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop: was $2,480 now $1,750 at Dell This Alienware Aurora deal offers exceptional value, delivering a $1,200 RTX 5080 and a $250 Intel Ultra 7 processor for just $1,749.99. With 16GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB NVMe SSD, liquid cooling, and a 1000W platinum PSU, it’s a powerful, well built desktop well suited to demanding creative work and heavy multitasking.

The Alienware Aurora desktop delivers strong all-round performance, making it suitable for demanding creative work, editing, AI tools, heavy multitasking, and anyone who wants a system that won’t struggle as workloads grow.

The 20-core Intel chip provides excellent performance in everyday use, and the 16GB of DDR5 memory keeps everything running smoothly. The 1TB NVMe SSD will be enough space for large projects.

Build quality is a step above what you normally see at this price. The Aurora includes a 1000W platinum rated power supply, a 240mm liquid cooler, and a clear side door, all housed in a chassis designed to stay cool even under sustained load.

It also offers a wide range of front and rear ports, including USB-C, several USB-A options, and 2.5Gb Ethernet for fast wired networking. A wired keyboard and mouse are included.

In our rave review, we said it stood out as “one of the most striking desktop designs in modern PC gaming” with a “compact aesthetic that feels straight out of the future.”

For anyone who wants serious performance without paying the usual premium, this is easily the standout desktop deal available right now.

Between the high-end GPU, powerful processor, and deep discount, it’s rare to see this much hardware for the price, and even rarer from a major brand.