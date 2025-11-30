Removing and replacing parts | HP OmniDesk Desktop AI PC M03-0000i | HP Support - YouTube Watch On

I came across this Omnidesk Desktop AI Black Friday deal while writing another one on a Lenovo Thinkcentre (see below).

Cutting to the chase, it comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM for $960, that's a saving of $590 or 37%.

Given that the four main components - B860 motherboard ($120), CPU ($316), SSD ($150) and GPU(280) - cost just a bit less than whole PC itself, I believe a stonking deal.

HP Omnidesk M03: was $1,549.99 now $959.99 at HP US I couldn't find a better deal that combined a fast GPU (an RTX 4060) and a fast CPU (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F). The HP OmniDesk Desktop AI M03-0175t PC will perform admirably in most tasks including gaming. Bonus points to HP for coming up with such a lovely facia

It also has the most front-facing ports I've seen on a PC lately (seven), the most USB I've counted on a normal PC (10) and the most ports overall (16).

In a nutshell, you get a desktop that's good enough for creative tasks, business use cases and mainstream gaming. And cherry on the case, it sports one of the best looking casings I've seen in a while (yes, it's obviously subjective).

Speaking of which, HP claims that this PC is made up of 85% recycled material (either plastic or metal) and is easily upgradable (see video above).

The 265F has the second-highest Thread Mark score of any sub-100w CPU on the popular CPU Benchmark leaderboard, significantly outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 9xxx processors and highlighting its fantastic single-thread capabilities.

And with a CPU Mark score of just under 50,000, it is the third best-performing Intel CPU behind the more expensive 285 and 265.

Selected by Selected by Désiré Athow Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro I have seen desktop PCs evolving since the days of the Commodore C64 and my fascination for computers hasn't stopped since. I also love chasing the deal rather than chasing the brand, that's why deals I selected are almost always very different from my peers.