Hurry! Save $590 on HP's gorgeous wood PC - RTX 4060, 2TB SSD and Core Ultra 7 265F turns it into a fantastic sub-$1000 powerhouse
This is probably the fastest PC with a RTX 4060 GPU you can get for around $1000
I came across this Omnidesk Desktop AI Black Friday deal while writing another one on a Lenovo Thinkcentre (see below).
Cutting to the chase, it comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM for $960, that's a saving of $590 or 37%.
Given that the four main components - B860 motherboard ($120), CPU ($316), SSD ($150) and GPU(280) - cost just a bit less than whole PC itself, I believe a stonking deal.
I couldn't find a better deal that combined a fast GPU (an RTX 4060) and a fast CPU (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F). The HP OmniDesk Desktop AI M03-0175t PC will perform admirably in most tasks including gaming. Bonus points to HP for coming up with such a lovely facia
It also has the most front-facing ports I've seen on a PC lately (seven), the most USB I've counted on a normal PC (10) and the most ports overall (16).
In a nutshell, you get a desktop that's good enough for creative tasks, business use cases and mainstream gaming. And cherry on the case, it sports one of the best looking casings I've seen in a while (yes, it's obviously subjective).
Speaking of which, HP claims that this PC is made up of 85% recycled material (either plastic or metal) and is easily upgradable (see video above).
The 265F has the second-highest Thread Mark score of any sub-100w CPU on the popular CPU Benchmark leaderboard, significantly outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 9xxx processors and highlighting its fantastic single-thread capabilities.
And with a CPU Mark score of just under 50,000, it is the third best-performing Intel CPU behind the more expensive 285 and 265.
I have seen desktop PCs evolving since the days of the Commodore C64 and my fascination for computers hasn't stopped since. I also love chasing the deal rather than chasing the brand, that's why deals I selected are almost always very different from my peers.
Other powerful Black Friday PC deals
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades.
