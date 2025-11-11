Black Friday deal alert: This fastest mini PC under $500 rivals Apple’s M4 Pro Mac mini for a fraction of the price
Minisforum's M1-1295 Mini PC is just $463 for Black Friday
The early Black Friday savings have started, and one of the most impressive mini PC offers right now comes from Minisforum, a brand that's well known for cramming exceptional desktop power into an ultra-compact form.
If you’re looking for top-tier performance without spending a fortune, this deal is hard to ignore.
The Minisforum M1-1295 Mini PC, powered by Intel’s Core i9-12950HX, is currently priced at $463, down from $579 - a 20% discount available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. It’s the fastest mini PC under $500, and the only one to score above 30,000 on PassMark, putting it within reach of Apple’s M4 Pro 12-core chip found in the $1,400 Mac mini.
Today's best mini PC deal
The Minisforum M1-1295 Mini PC is now just $463 in an exclusive Black Friday Prime deal, down from $579. Powered by an Intel Core i9-12950HX with 16 cores, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it delivers near M4 Pro-level performance in a tiny chassis. With Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5G LAN, and triple-4K display support, it’s the most powerful mini PC under $500.
This tiny powerhouse features a 16-core, 24-thread processor running up to 5.0GHz, paired with 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.
The system supports expansion up to 8TB of storage, making it perfect for professionals who need fast access to large files, creative workloads, or multitasking across multiple applications.
Connectivity options include 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and multiple USB ports. The M1-1295 can drive up to three 4K displays simultaneously.
Despite its power, the design remains compact and elegant, with precision machining and an advanced triple copper-pipe cooling system that keeps performance steady under load.
For anyone looking for a fast mini PC without paying over the odds, the Minisforum M1-1295 is an exceptional early Black Friday opportunity you won't want to miss.
Other mini PC deals to consider
The Bosgame M4 Neo Mini PC is now $459, down from $549.98 in a 17% Black Friday deal. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Radeon 780M graphics, it combines speed and efficiency for gaming, editing, and multitasking. With 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Oculink, dual 2.5G LAN, and Wi-Fi 6E, it’s a compact powerhouse for work or play.
The Origimagic Oculink Mini PC 11 Pro is now $439.99, down from $539.99 in a 19% Black Friday deal. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and Radeon 780M GPU, it rivals GTX 1650-level graphics performance in a compact form. With 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, USB4, Oculink, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5G LAN, it’s a stylish, high-performance desktop built for creative workloads.
