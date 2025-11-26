These mini PC deals are the perfect way to upgrade your setup this Black Friday - great savings on Acemagic, Kamrui and more

Black Friday is a great opportunity for lots of us to upgrade our PCs or setups - and this year is no exception, as some of the best mini PCs are on offer, and for big discounts, too.

This page will round up all of our favorite Acemagic and Kamrui Mini PC deals Black Friday has to offer, but if you want to check out other brands, feel free to head over to our Black Friday mini PC deals page for more savings.

Our favorite on this list is the Kamrui E3B 32GB RAM 512GB SSD Mini PC with a huge 40% discount with the code KAMRUI5813.

For Acemagic deals, our favorite is the Acemagic M1 Mini PC, with a 43% discount on a small but powerful machine.

Make sure to add the discount codes for further price reductions.

Today's top deals

Save 48% Acemagic M1 Mini PC: was $800 now $414 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Acemagic PC is powered by the Intel Core i9 11900H for super fast processing, making it ideal for any creatives who need a powerful machine on the g. It also comes with 32GB DDR4 and 1TB of SSD - supporting HDMI, DisplayPort, and Type-C ports. The code for this deal is O9WQI9VY. There's also a more powerful version on sale, the I9 13900HK - for the discount on this, you can use the code P7GHSI9S.

Save 30% ACEMAGIC Mini gaming PC: was $856 now $599 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Mini Gaming PC uses the Intel Cere i9 13900HK for high speeds and reliable performance. It's expandable up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, but comes with 34GB RAM and 1TB storage as standard. This discount code for the deal is P7GHSI9S.

Save 38% Kamrui Hyper H2 Mini PC: was $820 now $510 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Hyper H2 Mini PC comes with a slightly less powerful Intel i7-13620KAMRUI, but it could still pretty comfortably handle creative tasks. It comes with a similar 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage. This discount code for the deal is 13620KAMRUI.

Save 30% Kamrui AM21 Mini PC: was $699 now $487 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Kamrui AM21 i powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS, with 32GB and 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD. It cam can deliver pretty solid performances for gaming, content creation, or multi-app projects. This discount code for the deal is PC13620H.

Save 20% Kamrui E3B Mini PC: was $438 now $350 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The E3B Mini PC also comes with the AMD Ryzen 5825U, as well as 32GB DDR4 1TB M.2 SSD - which offers up to 25% higher performance than the R7 5700U. It also comes with a full-function Type-C port supporting charging, data transfer, and 4K/60Hz display output. This discount code for the deal is KAMRUI5813.

Save 20% Kamrui E3B Mini PC: was $699.99 now $559.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is an upgraded version of the above, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS with "Zen 4" architecture with 8cores/16 threads and boasts a huge performance leap compared to the Intel Core Ultra 7. This discount code for the deal is KAMRUI5813.