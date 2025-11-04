Black Friday bargain: This $290 mini PC runs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and shockingly is way faster than the original AMD ThreadRipper Pro

Black Friday 2025 is fast approaching, but you don’t have to wait for the sales to find serious performance at a discount.

The GenMachine Mini PC is already on sale at Newegg for $289.99, down from $379.99, and at that price it delivers desktop-class capability in a palm-sized form factor that performs far above expectations.

It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H, an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor that boosts up to 4.7GHz. It’s a genuine performance chip that outpaces even the original Threadripper Pro in certain benchmarks.

Today's best mini PC deal

This level of workstation-level power was once reserved for full-sized towers, and is now condensed into a tiny, whisper-quiet machine that fits neatly on any desk.

The GenMachine comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 6400MHz memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD, providing fast boot times, smooth multitasking, and plenty of room for files and applications.

Despite its tiny size, it supports dual 4K displays through its HDMI and USB4 ports, making it ideal for home offices, creative professionals, or anyone who thrives on a multitasking setup.

It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB4.0 for high-speed external storage or expansion options. The system is tuned for performance, efficiency, and flexibility, whether you’re editing media, managing demanding workloads, or simply streaming high-resolution content.

For under $300, the GenMachine Mini PC at Newegg stands out as one of the best early Black Friday values available right now.

It’s compact, quiet, and impressively capable, offering the kind of speed and polish you might expect from a full-sized desktop.

Other mini PC deals to consider

Save 5% Bosgame P4 Mini PC: was $279 now $265 at Amazon The Bosgame P4 Mini PC is now $265 on Amazon (down from $279) and delivers serious performance in a compact 5x5-inch design. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8 cores and 16 threads, it offers smooth multitasking, triple 4K display support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual 2.5G LAN ports, and silent operation, an excellent early Black Friday choice.