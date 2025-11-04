Missed a crucial Google Meet call? You can now catch up easily in Chat

Google is bringing Chat to Meet from November 2025

Document sharing is supported to create a fuller picture of the meeting

External participants can access chat, but not outside of the meeting window

Google will soon be integrating Meet and Chat more tightly to ensure more seamless communication, helping those who may not be able to make every call.

Messages, feedback, links and other shared resources will now be scooped up by Chat during Google Meet calls, and they’ll be available to view after the meeting has closed.

The integration also brings some loved features into Meet, including emoji reactions and image/file sharing powered by Google Chat.

Google Meet is now getting some extra Chat features

“Attendees can send pre-reads and other meeting materials to the group ahead of the meeting in Google Chat, and these resources will be available in Google Meet throughout the call,” the company explained in a blog post.

Google explained the change was designed to “improve post-meeting follow-through,” making it easier for attendees to summarize key points and surface action items.

Chat’s integration with Meet is only coming to Google Workspace business and enterprise customers for now – not personal accounts. Enterprise Essentials/Essentials Plus/Starter/Standard/Plus, Business Starter/Standard/Plus and Frontline Starter/Standard/Plus will be the first customers to gain access to the new feature.

Google also stressed that it could take 15-30 days for full rollout depending on account type.

It’s also worth noting that the feature is designed for Google Calendar-scheduled calls; meeting hosts can still disable the feature, but they must do so before the call starts from the Google Calendar event’s video call options screen.

“These messages… will respect the retention policies and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) rules you have configured for Google Chat,” Google added.

For external attendees, the chat is only available for participants during the call to preserve data security.

