OpenAI wants ChatGPT to contribute to your group chats - and I can't decide if that's exciting or creepy

Some users are now able to try out group chats with ChatGPT

ChatGPT will decide when to interact and add value to conversations

It’ll even react to messages with emojis just like a human

OpenAI is piloting a new group chat-style feature where multiple users will be able to participate in the same conversation with ChatGPT in a bid to make group brainstorming even easier.

Currently on trial in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan, the AI tool will be available to logged-in users with Free, Go, Plus and Pro accounts.

“This pilot is a small first step toward shared experiences in ChatGPT, and we expect to learn from early user feedback to inform how we expand to more regions and ChatGPT plans,” the company noted.

ChatGPT just entered the group chat

OpenAI hopes the group chat edition of ChatGPT will enable AI-enhanced event planning, decision-making and brainstorming with colleagues, friends and family without them having to be in the same physical location.

“Group chats are just the beginning of ChatGPT becoming a shared space to collaborate and interact with others,” OpenAI wrote in a blog psot announcing the news.

By following the group context, ChatGPT is able to decide when it contributes to the chat, but users can also summon it with a mention.

To create a group chat, eligible users in the four participating countries can select the people icon in a new or existing chat. Other users can join via a shareable link, with up to 20 participants supported in this trial.

A separate group chat section in the sidebar gets created for users to quickly revert back to their conversations, and just like a human, ChatGPT can even react to messages with an emoji.

OpenAI confirmed that the feature runs on GPT-5.1 Auto, the latest model family, and that it supports search, file upload, image generation, dictation and other popular features. Custom instructions can also be provided per group chat.

It’s unclear why Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan are the first countries to get access to ChatGPT group chats, but OpenAI does promise to add more regions after a period of user feedback.

