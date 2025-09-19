Gemini is coming to solve all your Google Meet meeting issues - whether you want it or not

Ask Gemini in Meet will fill you in on the details you missed

It uses meeting captions, Google Workspace docs, search results and more

Availability from launch is limited – English, desktop and Business Plus for now

Some Google Workspace customers will soon have access to even more AI tools within Google Meet, including an updated assistant which hopes to answer all your questions.

The updated ‘Ask Gemini in Meet’ AI assistant promises to summarize ongoing discussions and recap what someone just said, identifying key takeaways, decisions and action items – but could this create a new generation of lazy participants who no longer need to pay so much attention?

Gemini will also help call participants catch up with anything they’ve missed if they join a video conferencing call late if ‘Take Notes for Me’ was enabled.

Ask Gemini in Meet now available

Google’s new Ask Gemini feature will generate answers based on meeting captions as well as other Google Workspace resources that the user has permission to view. Content from Google search and public websites also influences the results.

The company stressed that interactions and responses are private to each user, and that captions and meeting data are not stored after the meeting ends.

From launch, only English language meetings will be supported, but Google has promised support for more languages “soon.” It’s also a desktop-only feature, and it’s not available in breakout rooms “at this time.”

All of this is to try and improve efficiency in a world still dominated by more meetings than we probably need, but Google isn’t the only company adapting to the continued use of video calls.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft confirmed in a recent roadmap entry it will unlock web results, work files, email and people for Copilot to generate more insightful responses in Teams meetings.

The company is also working on automatic summaries of messages in chats to help users catch up more quickly, tracked separately.

Ask Gemini in Meet is coming to Google Workspace Business Plus customers first, with Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and other accounts set to get access in the coming months.