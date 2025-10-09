Google unveils Gemini Enterprise - "the new front door for AI in the workplace"

Google has launched Gemini Enterprise, a central platform for workers and bosses alike to supercharge their work using AI.

The company says the launch brings together all the essential services and platforms for users into a single entry point for all your company data and tools, ultimately automating entire workflows.

Powered by the company's latest models, Gemini Enterprise offers a Gemini chat platform to talk to all your workplace platforms (ERP etc) and internet, along with a suite of specialized pre-built Google agents from research to coding.

Gemini Enterprise

"Google Cloud is uniquely positioned as it offers all the layers needed to use enterprise AI at scale," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said on a pre-briefing call attended by TechRadar Pro.

"Gemini Enterprise is integrating all these pieces into a super easy way to use for every user in every company, no matter how small or how large...to use AI at scale."

"This is the new front door for everyone to use AI in the workplace."

Gemini Enterprise includes all the latest Google Cloud features, including latest AI models, security, infrastructure.

Gemini Enterprise Standard and Plus editions annual plans will start at $30 per seat per month, with Gemini Business annual plans starting at $21 per seat per month.

Business Edition plans have started rolling out now, and include a 30-day free trial period for all customers.

"We're bringing AI to every user by providing a single front door where they can chat to their data, and use agents to do a variety of tasks on their behalf," Kurian added.

"We're reimagining how to put a super-powerful AI technology, but make it super easy to use, and put it in the hands of every company, and every worker."

