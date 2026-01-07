2025's most-played games on PS5 and Xbox are fairly predictable

In fact, they're exactly the same as they were in 2024

The usual suspects include Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Fortnite

You'll get no prizes for guessing what the US's most played games of 2025 were. Especially as they're the exact same five as the year before.

The data comes from Circana analyst Mat Piscatella, who took to Bluesky to share information on 2025's most-played games across both PS5 and Xbox consoles for the US.

It's definitely not the most brain-busting Wheel of Fortune board we've ever seen, with titles like Fortnite, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto 5 comfortably occupying both PlayStation and Xbox lists. The same now as they did in 2024.

Here's the top 5 PS5 list, for reference:

Fortnite Call of Duty Grand Theft Auto 5 Roblox Minecraft

The Xbox list features the same five games, but Minecraft and Roblox have switched places. Understandable to a degree, given that the Mojang-developed survival sandbox finds its home at Microsoft these days.

2025 was a pretty astronomical year for video games. It felt like countless landmark titles released last year, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Silent Hill f, just to name a handful of bangers. It appears that the children still yearn for the mines, though.

