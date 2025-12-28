Sony, to its credit, hasn’t let up in the current console generation. Since PS5 launched in 2020, the console has seen plenty of fresh new exclusives that have ranged from originals like Returnal to blockbuster sequels like God of War: Ragnarok, and, yes, more versions of both The Last of Us games.

The company pulled ahead of Xbox with the PS4, and is showing no signs of slowing down, even nabbing Halo from its longtime rival to sit alongside Forza and Gears of War: Reloaded’s 2025 appearances on Sony systems. With PS5 Pro finding its stride and the PlayStation Portal getting a major update, which feels like a push towards a bona fide ecosystem of products, and that’s to say nothing of the games coming, too.

Here’s everything we expect from Sony in 2026, from games to hardware and much more.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel, Marathon, and more

When it comes to first-party, Sony is in an enviable position. Saros, the spiritual successor to the excellent Returnal, is launching in Q1, while Marvel’s Wolverine (the game that will expand Insomniac Games' Spider-Verse to encompass at least one classic X-Men character) will close out the year, it seems.

Given Housemarque and Insomniac rarely miss, those are exciting times, while Naughty Dog is still cooking with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Don’t expect that one to launch anytime soon, although we would expect to see more about it at least.

As mentioned above, Halo: Campaign Evolved on PlayStation still feels surreal, and definitely feels like the firmest sign in years that the console war truly is over. Will it introduce a whole new audience to Master Chief and co., or will it just be a one-and-done? Our money is on the former.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Xbox/Halo Studios)

Elsewhere, Phantom Blade Zero is an action game that launches in September on PC and PS5 only, but perhaps most curious is just what Bungie’s year looks like. Sony paid $3.6 billion for the creators and former custodians of the Halo franchise, but Destiny 2 has been waning, and Marathon saw an indefinite delay.

As of the end of 2025, though, things are looking better - Destiny 2’s Renegades expansion has been warmly received by a famished playerbase, and Marathon’s most recent re-reveal has made the extraction shooter look much more promising ahead of a March release. Can Bungie win back some of its industry reputation? With two more Destiny expansions expected and Marathon aiming to avoid Concord’s missteps, we’ll find out.

On the third-party front, Sony secured the marketing rights to GTA 6 in a move that could seal a whole bunch of PS5 sales from more casual gamers.

PlayStation will also play host to the likes of 007 First Light, Pragmata, Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and Crimson Desert, meaning those gaps between tentpole launches will fly by.

It really does feel as though Sony has locked down both its first-party release cadence and its relationships with other publishers to secure games earlier than rivals, and ensure the PS5 is usually the best place to play them, too.

(Image credit: Sony)

A PlayStation ecosystem

Sony’s PS5 Pro has really come into its own with plenty of games optimized for the system, but in lieu of other hardware offerings, this year is about building an ecosystem.

While you’d be a fool to bet against more DualSense limited edition variants with all manner of designs (I’d bet my house on aWolverine one…), it’s a fightstick and speakers that are confirmed so far.

The FlexStrike fightstick feels a perfect match (pun intended) for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, while the Pulse Elevate speakers seem ideal for desktop gamers and maybe your lounge, too.

Outside of that, expect Sony to keep trying to push the PlayStation Portal’s remote streaming capabilities, especially since those are tied to the top tier of PlayStation Plus.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Sony still has surprises in store

With Sony dialling up its State of Play presentations in recent years, the company now has the capacity to drop plenty of surprises throughout the year - so we wouldn’t be surprised to have one of the PS5’s biggest games next year be something we didn’t see coming.

In many ways, the only way Sony could trip up in 2026 is with its continued push for games-as-a-service experiences. The publisher cancelled multiple projects in that area, and while some are ongoing (Destiny 2), launching soon (Marathon), and seemingly still planned (FairGame$), has the pivot entirely gone away, or is it still expected but with fewer releases?

And, with Microsoft becoming even more verbose about the next generation, when will Sony fire its own starting gun? Will we start to see games that tease a PlayStation 6, or some cross-gen offerings? Or is Sony content (especially given we have the PS5 Pro) with its power advantage?

Lots of questions, then, but if you got a PS5 or PS5 Pro for Christmas, then you’re in for a treat, or if you’re thinking of picking one up, it’s a very easy console to recommend.

