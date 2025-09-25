Sony has revealed the Pulse Elevate speakers

They're PC and PS5 compatible wireless desktop speakers that come in Black and White

They also offer wireless functionality and can be used on the go

PlayStation has unveiled a shiny new pair of desktop speakers as part of the latest State of Play broadcast.

The speakers, called the Pulse Elevate, all the latest addition to Sony's PlayStation audio line and are its first wireless speakers. Compatible with PlayStation 5, PC, and PlayStation Portal, the speakers come packed with high-end planar magnetic drivers that, according to the brand, help you "games exactly how developers intended." It's the same technology found in the existing Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headsets.

They also have a built-in microphone. This can be used for in-game voice chat and boasts AI-enhanced noise rejection tech that should, in theory, cut out any noise from your game.

In addition to PlayStation Link compatibility, they can be used as standard Bluetooth speakers for listening to music and more.

I'm a little baffled by the inclusion of rechargeable batteries, though. The speakers come bundled with charging docks, which are presumably how you're meant to use them when you're playing at your desk, but can be picked up and brought with you for gaming "on the go" with the Portal.

There's no word on the size of these speakers yet, but they don't look particularly compact in the promotional material I've seen so far. Does Sony really expect you to stick two of these speakers next to your bed when you snuggle up for your next PS Portal session? Or perhaps whip them both out on the train?

It's bizarre, but I'm undeniably intrigued to see how players will make use of this functionality, if at all.

The speakers will be available in 2026 and come in two colorways: Midnight Black and White. Weirdly, it seems White will be something of a limited edition with Sony stating that it will only be available "while supplies last."