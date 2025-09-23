The next State of Play happens tomorrow, and it has a deep dive into one of the most mysterious PS5 exclusives
A Saros deep dive is almost here
- A new State of Play has been announced
- It will take place on September 24 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST / 10pm BST
- It will feature five minutes of Saros gameplay captued on PS5
Sony has just announced the next State of Play stream, and we already know one of the games that it will feature.
A new PlayStation Blog post confirms that the next State of Play stream will take place on September 24 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST / 10pm BST. As usual, it will be broadcast via YouTube and Twitch.
The stream will last more than 35 minutes and feature "reveals and news from developers around the world", according to the post. It also states that the stream will feature "updates" from PlayStation teams, including a new look at the mysterious PS5 exclusive Saros in five minutes of gameplay footage.
First revealed back in February of this year, Saros hails from Returnal developer Housemarque and follows a protagonist played by actor Rahul Kohli. The initial announcement trailer, which you can watch below, also showed off its distant setting on the planet Corcosa.
So that's one game confirmed, but what else might be in store? As usual, I would expect a decent mix of first-party and third-party announcements, and we always hope for a bit of new hardware or two.
It's been a long time since we last saw anything of Marvel's Wolverine, so I think that will be a pretty safe bet. Hopefully, there's a new trailer on the way and maybe even talk of a release window.
There's plenty of online speculation that there will be some kind of God of War reveal too, which would make sense given the series' recent anniversary, but I haven't seen any concrete evidence of that.
I'll be watching closely for any updates, adn we'll be following up with any news in due course on the games that are revealed.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
