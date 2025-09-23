Kojima Productions and Niantic Spatial are collaborating on a new AR project

A new trailer teases the project with the tagline, "In the near future, move beyond the screen"

Hideo Kojima said the project is "like the real Death Stranding in the real world"

Kojima Productions has announced a new AR project in collaboration with Pokémon GO creator Niantic Spatial.

Niantic Spatial, which underwent restructuring after the studio was split into two earlier this year, will be working alongside the Death Stranding studio to produce an augmented reality project that will seemingly be a real-life walking simulator.

Announced during the Kojima Productions 10th anniversary "Beyond the Strand" livestream event, a first look at the project was shown with a live-action trailer showing a man walking through various locations, with the text, "In the near future, move beyond the screen."

At one point, the actor wearing AR glasses begins interacting with a series of digital models using his phone, suggesting the project could be something similar to Pokémon GO.

"I can't really speak about details yet but, if you're climbing a mountain... there's still entertainment there," Hideo Kojima said during the event (via IGN).

"It's like the real Death Stranding in the real world, and you can connect with people, or you can connect with the actual environment there in your city. Previously it was like virtual reality, but this time I'm thinking about connecting with the real environment."

Niantic Spatial boss John Hanke added, "I hope that it creates [an environment] that brings people together to play. If there's one thing need we have in our society right now, it's something that unifies us and doesn't pull us apart. And I think that storytelling... has always been humanity's way of coming together. And technology can support that. It can divide it too, but with an inspiring creator it can be an important force in the world."

During the 10th anniversary livestream, Kojima Productions also unveiled a new trailer for its Xbox Game Studios horror game OD, as well as a poster and cast list for its tactical espionage action game, Physint.