Nintendo has announced Mario Tennis Fever which will arrive on February 12, 2026

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is also coming to the Switch 2 in Spring 2026

Ports of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2, as well as Super Mario Bros. Wonder have been revealed too

To celebrate Super Mario Bros.' 40th anniversary, Nintendo has announced two new games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, along with several Super Mario Bros. ports.

During the September 12 2025 Nintendo Direct, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto kicked off the presentation by sharing new activities commemorating the milestone, a new animated film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and some game reveals.

First up is Mario Tennis Fever, which launches on Switch 2 on February 12, 2026. In this online multiplayer, players choose between 38 playable characters for casual or competitive play in a variety of game modes, and 30 different Fever Rackets.

"Freeze the court with the Ice Racket, summon mushrooms that shrink opponents with the Mini Mushroom Racket, duplicate yourself with the Shadow Racket, and more," Nintendo said.

"Get play-by-play commentary from a Talking Flower in Tournament mode, test your skills and complete various objectives in Trial Towers mode, or take on matches with unexpected rules—and even some Wonder Effects—in Mix it Up mode. Hop online for casual bouts with customizable rules with an Online Room or go for glory in competitive Ranked Matches."

There's also a story in which Mario and friends, after encountering monsters on a remote island, find themselves turned into babies.

"Help them relearn their tennis skills and defeat the monsters to return to normal in Adventure mode."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mario Tennis Fever – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

This announcement was followed by Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, launching for Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2026 it's a new platforming adventure where Yoshi discovers a peculiar book named Mr. E, aka Mister Encyclopedia.

The pages of the book are filled with information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump inside them and help investigate.

Moving on to the ports, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 2, 2025.

Both titles feature an improved UI, the option to play with button and stick or motion controls, an in-game music player, new Storybook content, as well as enhanced resolution.

A free update will also be available on Nintendo Switch 2, which adds 4K resolution support for both titles.

While Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be available combined as Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in a physical version, each title will be available digitally on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo also announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is coming to the Switch 2 in Spring 2026 with additional content and enhancements. This edition will also be released with downloadable content (DLC) called Meetup in Bellabel Park.

"More experiences are coming to the Flower Kingdom! Enjoy a variety of attractions in the Bellabel Park plaza that lets you team up with (or work against) friends and family. Collect the most coins, run and hide in Phanto Tag, work together to pass a Bob-omb to the goal and more," the DLC description reads.

For more on today's jam-packed Nintendo Direct, be sure to check out TechRadar Gaming's live blog for updates.