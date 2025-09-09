Hollow Knight: Silksong players are finding Savage Beastfly too difficult compared to other boss encounters

An entire subreddit dedicated to the boss has fans joining together in their hatred

Some fans believe the boss is "the hardest enemy in the game" so far

Hollow Knight: Silksong players are struggling to beat Savage Beastfly, with some claiming it to be the hardest enemy they've encountered yet, so much so that users have created a subreddit dedicated to hating on the boss.

Silksong, and its predecessor Hollow Knight, is an inherently challenging game, but players who have been waiting for the game for the past seven years aren't having a good time taking on one particular secret boss: Savage Beastfly.

Minor boss spoilers ahead!

As user 'Zachesque' puts it in a Reddit post, "How Does Savage Beastfly Exist?" They discuss how the fight seems overwhelmingly more difficult than any boss they'd fought so far, and in Hollow Knight combined.

They note that though the boss has only two attacks, one that does two masks of damage even when you touch it, it's the flying enemies that appear that make the fight much harder, especially since it's in a small arena.

"Then there's also the bit where it has roughly a million health," Zachesque adds. "The only saving grace for this fight could've been a low health pool so it's just a panicked frenzy trying to cut the thing down before you're overwhelmed, but nope. This is a long fight. You need to stagger it about five times. So on top of being unfair, unfun, and uninteresting, it's also a slog that takes way too long to get through."

Other players seem to be having the same trouble, with on user commenting that "There is truly nothing redeemable about this boss, perhaps the most aggravating part of it is that it's just a f*cking fly, it feels like i'm getting my a** kicked by Gruz Mother or some sh*t, but this has genuinely been the hardest enemy in the game for me so far, I just finished Greymoor."

Savage Beastfly has even earned its own subreddit named 'r/f*cksavagebeastfly', where fans have joined together in hating on the boss, with the top post being titled "This is the most affirming subreddit I’ve ever seen in my entire life."

If you're having trouble beating Savage Beastfly, we recommend exploring a bit more and finding some additional tools that may prove useful in your next attempt. The Curveclaw, which is a boomerang-like ranged weapon, might do the trick.

Elsewhere, Team Cherry has announced that the first post-launch Hollow Knight: Silksong patch will arrive next week and address early game difficulty by implementing "some slight balance adjustments in the early game".