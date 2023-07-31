Hollow Knight Silksong release date, gameplay and everything we know

The Hollow Knight Silksong release date is right at the top of many gamers' minds currently, given that the game recently missed its early 2023 release window, and has been announced for quite some time.

From what we've seen so far, Silksong looks to be one of the most promising upcoming games of 2023, so we're hoping it comes out sooner rather than later. So far, Team Cherry has revealed a fair bit of gameplay, a couple of trailers, and provided an update on the development of Hollow Knight Silksong just a few months ago.

There's still plenty to learn about Hollow Knight Silksong, namely whether or not it can measure up to the lofty legacy of its predecessor. Here's what we know about the upcoming sequel so far, including a look at gameplay, all of the latest news, and what's been said about when Hollow Knight Silksong is coming out, and on what platforms.

Hollow Knight Silksong - Cut to the chase

What is it? The sequel to Hollow Knight, a modern-classic metroidvania game

The sequel to Hollow Knight, a modern-classic metroidvania game When does it come out? TBA

TBA What can I play it on? PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Who is making it? Team Cherry

There is no official Hollow Knight Silksong release date right now, but it is expected to arrive in late 2023. This is due to the game having been originally planned for release in the first half of 2023 before a Tweet from the game's marketing director confirmed a delay. When it does launch, Hollow Knight Silksong will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. We'll be sure to update this page once we hear more.

Hollow Knight Silksong trailers

The most recent trailer we've seen from Hollow Knight Silksong arrived as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event in late 2022. This trailer, which you can view below, shows off gameplay, as well as a look at the new protagonist and setting.

There have been a few more trailers released for Hollow Knight Silksong over the last four years or so. We've included some of them throughout this article, but to see all of them you can head over to the game's official YouTube channel.

Hollow Knight Silksong story and setting

Hollow Knight Silksong is set in the haunted kingdom of Pharloom. Visually, it is a gilded, gloomy sort of area, not dissimilar to the deepnest setting of the first game. Hornet will start at the very bottom, having been brought there after being captured. From there, she must climb higher and higher, hunting down foes and ultimately determining the fate of the world around her.

Much like in the first game, Silksong looks likely to convey most of its story via NPC dialogue and lore found in the environment. A story is definitely there if you want to and it, but perhaps takes less of a spotlight when compared to other facets of the game. What we do know is that there will once again be a variety of bosses to take down, friends to meet, and subtle choices to decide on while you play. There's still a lot to learn about the story in Silksong, but we're betting most of it will be kept a mystery, right up until the game is in the hands of players.

Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay

Players will play as Hornet in Hollow Knight Silksong, who is a pretty stark contrast when compared to the Knight from the first game. She is much more agile, able to dart and grapple around the world, with her needle weapon in hand. Once again, players will be able to find new abilities as they progress, giving them options for customizing Hornet.

So far, we've yet to see too much gameplay for Silksong, but what's been shown looks to be a continuation of the platforming/boss fighting of its predecessor. You'll explore different zones, slowly unlocking the map. It's a Metroidvania game once again, meaning that certain areas are locked behind ability upgrades, with lots of backtracking involved. Boss fights look to be a big part of Silksong, with the gameplay trailer released last year having shown off a couple of the main foes we'll be taking on.

Generally, if you played Hollow Knight, it seems as though you'll be right at home with the gameplay in Silksong. We'll have to wait and see just how many new bells and whistles are included this time around, but, for now, the action is looking like more Hollow Knight - which is certainly not a bad thing.

Hollow Knight Silksong latest news

Hollow Knight Silksong delayed out of 'first half of 2023'

In a Tweet, Team Cherry's Marketing Director announced that the game will no longer hit its release window of the 'first half of 2023'. No update has since been given on a new release date.

That's everything we know about Hollow Knight Silksong so far. For more on what's coming to Xbox consoles, be sure to check out our new Xbox Series X games list. For more on Hollow Knight, read why we named the first game one of the best of the last generation.