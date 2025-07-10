Outlook down? Microsoft email platform apparently suffering major outage - here's what we know
Outlook appears to be down - here's what we know
It's not just you - Microsoft Outlook appears to be down for many users.
Outage reports began to spike in the last few minutes, so we're keeping an eye on everything that's happening with Outlook.
This story is developing, but here's everything we know so far...
As we try to find out more - here's some thoughts from Desire Athow, Managing Editor here at TechRadar Pro...
"Microsoft says that its Outlook desktop client, the popular Microsoft email client that is usually bundled with Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365), is also down, which is a bit of a surprise. No other Microsoft products are currently impacted by the downtime which leaves me to believe that it may be something to do with the email middleware itself rather than a more widespread data center infrastructure."
It's interesting to note Microsoft has yet to update its official Outlook, Windows and Microsoft accounts on X.
Reports of Microsoft Outlook going down first appeared more than 12 hours ago - but there's still nothing...
However the Microsoft Outlook Twitter account hasn't actually posted since June 11, so it may be that it's not active any more anyways!
For anyone trying alternate ways to try and log in to Outlook, it's worth noting Microsoft saying the outage affects the platform on web, mobile and desktop - so you might be out of luck!
This outage comes just as the East Coast of the US clocks in for the day, so it could mean a disrupted start for workers...
So what has Microsoft said so far?
Its official status platform confirms there is an issue with Outlook.com, so at least the company is aware of the issue.
"Users may be unable to access their mailbox using any connection methods," the page says.
"We're continuing to apply the configuration changes to fix the underlying problem and completing additional validation efforts to ensure authentication components are properly configured. In parallel to the current deployment of the configuration change fix, we're reviewing options to leverage an expedited deployment methodology in regions which are experiencing the highest levels of impact to provide the most effective relief where possible."
It adds impacted connection methods include, but may not be limited to:
- Outlook.com
- Outlook Mobile
- Outlook desktop client
That's quite the spike in outage reports, courtesy of DownDetector.com!
Microsoft Outlook appears to be suffering a significant outage, with users across the world unable to access the platform.
Outage reports began to surface a few minutes ago, with Outlook.com apparently unavailable.