A major Cloudflare outage took down large parts of the internet - X, ChatGPT and more were affected, but all recovered now

In this photo illustration, the Cloudflare logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Large parts of the internet suffered major problems today (November 18) following an issue at Cloudflare.

The internet infrastructure service provider took several hours to investigate and fix a widespread issue which affected some big names - including Twitter/X and ChatGPT/OpenAI.

And to wrap up - an extended comment from Cloudflare...

Cloudflare has now relegated the issue down its status page, below plans for scheduled maintenance, so hopefully this does mean everything is now in hand.

If you are still encountering issues with some services, don't worry - Cloudflare is on it.

Outage reports are still continuing to fall on DownDetector, but we'll keep monitoring the situation a little longer just in case...especially as the west coast of the US will soon be waking up and logging on to, which may set things off again!

DownDetector cloudflare outage

Now we wait...it'll take some time for the fix to roll out, but we're already seeing a slight drop in DownDetector outage reports, so fingers crossed this may be the beignning of the end.

And just like that - we may have a solution!

Back to your regular updates though, with the latest from Cloudflare...and another possible fix could be on the way.

Some thoughts from James Capell, our web hosting subject matter expert at TechRadar Pro...

As mentioned, the biggest names affected by this outage appear to be Twitter and ChatGPT, both of which are reporting issues, most likely due to Cloudflare's problems.

I think it's fair to say the US is now online...that's quite a spike!

DownDetector cloudflare outage

We've also had an official statement from Cloudflare, to go along with the updates being posted on the company's status page.

While that goes on, Cloudflare says it is still hard at work fixing the problems, posting, "We are continuing working on restoring service for application services customers."

An interesting side-note - it now looks like ChatGPT may now also be affected by the Cloudflare outage.

There's still no official confirmation from Cloudflare that things are fixed, but outage reports are still plunging, so hopefully that's a good sign?

DownDetector cloudflare outage

But good news! The issue has been identified, and a fix is on the way...

Bad news if (like me) you're in London - Cloudflare is going hard on users here in the capital in an attempt to solve things.

We're seeing another spike in outage reports on DownDetector - but this is to be expected, as most of the east coast of the US is waking up and logging on for work right now.

DownDetector cloudflare outage

This must be a tough one though - for the fourth update in a row, Cloudflare's message is the same;

If you think this isn't a major problem - you're wrong, it's having real human effects.

Cloudflare outage Future

Outage reports continue to drop, but there's still no official end from Cloudflare - in fact, its latest update says the opposite.

In "better" news - it seems that Twitter/X is back to full operational capacity.

It seems the issue is affecting Cloudflare internally too - especially when it comes to customer support.

A positive update - Cloudflare says things may be back on the mend...

Ah - it's back...but still no major news.

And in a major ironic moment - the Cloudflare status page itself is down...

Cloudflare status page outage

Interestingly, it seems like in the UK (where I'm typing this from), things are easing up - but in the US, DownDetector is showing another small spike in outage reports...

DownDetector Cloudflare outage

We're already seeing some drop-offs in outage reports - could this be over before it's really begun?

Interestingly, Cloudflare had earlier posted that it was planning "scheduled maintenance" on some of its servers - could this have caused the issue?

If you're not familiar with the company, Cloudflare provides a wide range of online infrastructure backing up some of the world's biggest websites.

Cloudflare has confirmed the problem, posting at 11.48am GMT;

First off - the issue appears to have hit a number of major websites, including X, formerly known as Twitter, film reviewing site Letterboxd - and even outage tracker website DownDetector, which is making tracking the issue quite tricky for us...