<a id="elk-8405467e-6aee-474b-9298-045a1d9c8f09"></a><h2 id="spotify-is-down-for-many-2">Spotify is down for many</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="b2f33e69-d20a-4853-a0f4-69e712634da4"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="kdhb9BYmZwEiBjzyPFnZxH" name="Spotifydown-1" alt="A Downdetector graph showing issues with Spotify" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/kdhb9BYmZwEiBjzyPFnZxH.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="2aec207e-1238-4448-aa94-6bd57eed2125">If you're having issues with the Spotify mobile app you definitely aren't alone &ndash; thousands of users are reporting problems on Downdetector.</p><p>Right now, over 8,000 people in the US are saying the app is either really slow or unable to play songs, other than those that have been downloaded.</p><p>It's a similar case in the UK, where I've have "something went wrong" messages and trouble with playback. Right now in the UK, there are over 3.000 reports and counting.</p>