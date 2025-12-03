<a id="elk-bd2f446d-705e-41f9-b1f9-603638ea7a98"></a><h2 id="how-has-spotify-been-teasing-wrapped-2025-2">How has Spotify been teasing Wrapped 2025?</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4ee1c28d-a65c-4d27-9e3d-fa7890e9fbb6"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="YapBFVDFQCcDGtm4ofsCa" name="SpotifyWrapped2025TikTokTeasers" alt="Three phones on a blue and red background showing Spotify Wrapped 2025 teasers" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/YapBFVDFQCcDGtm4ofsCa.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Spotify)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="e84bb5ae-3259-45da-b253-57bf36d5227e">Spotify gave our first glimpse of Wrapped 2025 a few days ago via its various social media channels, teasing this year&rsquo;s roundup through a short-form video with seven graphics to reflect this year&rsquo;s most-streamed artists including Lady Gaga, Pinkpantheress, Justin Bieber, and more.</p><p>That's usually a sign that it's imminent &ndash; last year, we saw those teasers appears a just a few days before Wrapped 2024 launched.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>