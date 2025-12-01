<a id="elk-b10e7a08-c138-4f8d-a86c-faf94d5bbedd"></a><h2 id="aol-reports-on-the-rise-2">AOL reports on the rise</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f3664080-c0e1-45b3-bb51-33eee390d625"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="HtBeP77m8hzqb5WVF2QNsb" name="AOLdown-1" alt="A Downdetector graph showing reports of an AOL outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/HtBeP77m8hzqb5WVF2QNsb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="657862e5-92ee-4242-a61a-a9d8b388a90a">Yahoo and AOL are currently attempting to oust Shopify for the title of 'biggest Cyber Monday' outage &ndash; with thousands reporting log-ins issues across the US and UK.</p><p>Right now, the numbers aren't as big as the peaks we saw <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/news/live/aol-yahoo-email-down-july-2025">during July's similar outage, </a>when several thousand AOL users complained about email issues. But the reports are climbing quickly, currently sitting at just over 1,000 in the US.</p><p>Both Yahoo and AOL have acknowledged the problems many are experiencing access their mail accounts, but haven't yet estimated when a fix might be rolled out.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>